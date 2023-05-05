Singer/songwriter Royston Langdon (Spacehog), is set to release a new album of reimagined versions of the songs on his band’s acclaimed debut; PRESIDENT ALIEN is due out July 14th via BFD/The Orchard. PRESIDENT ALIEN features powerful, stripped-down, acoustic versions of the songs from the album that rocketed Spacehog to international success, RESIDENT ALIEN. Available today is the first single, “In The Meantime.” As a testament to the track’s longevity, “In The Meantime” can be heard in the latest Guardians Of The Galaxy blockbuster (Volume 3), in theaters today.

Of the new offering, Royston Langdon commented, “PRESIDENT ALIEN began its life sort of by accident during the covid lockdown. I found myself living back in Yorkshire for the first time since I left for NYC on March 1st, 1994. I began reimagining each song one at a time more or less on a monthly basis…I give you my personal take on this work, immortalized yet again. I hope it gives you as much joy listening to it as I have had making it. The Hog is dead. Long live The Hog.”

PRESIDENT ALIEN was primarily recorded at The Beat Lab in West Yorkshire, UK except for “In The Meantime,” which was recorded live at The Beat Lab in California. The album is produced by Royston Langdon and Bryce Goggin (Pavement, The Apples In Stereo, Evan Dando), mixed by Goggin and mastered by Fred Kevorkian (The White Stripes, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews Band).

Click here to pre-order the album.

Royston Langdon is most noted for his time as the lead singer and principal songwriter in Spacehog; the band formed in the fall of 1995. Langdon and his bandmates released the commercially and critically-acclaimed debut album RESIDENT ALIEN, which spawned the hit single “In the Meantime.” Three more albums followed over the next decades. Since then, Langdon has embarked on a non-stop solo career and continues to tour the world.

PRESIDENT ALIEN track listing:

1. Candyman

2. To Be A Millionaire

3. Only A Few

4. Zeroes

5. Never Coming Down (Part 3)

6. In The Meantime

7. The Last Dictator

8. Space Is The Place

9. Shipwrecked

10. Cruel To Be Kind

11. Spacehog

12. Starside

