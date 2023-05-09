LIL YACHTY Announces Dates For THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23

Lil Yachty has announced a 39 stop global tour in support of his most recent and highly acclaimed album Let’s Start Here. (Quality Control Music/Motown Records) which was released in January of 2023 to much critical acclaim. Produced by Live Nation and Bose, The Field Trip Tour is set to kickoff Thursday, September 21st in Washington, DC at Echostage with stops across North America and Europe including New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oslo, Berlin, London and more before wrapping up on Sunday, December 17th in Vienna, Austria at Gasometer.
Artist pre-sale will start Tuesday May 9th at 10 AM local time in North America and on Tuesday May 9th at 1pm BST in Europe. Additional presales will run throughout the week with general onsale starting Friday, May 12th at 10 AM local time in North America and on Friday, May 12th at 12pm local time in Europe. For more information and ticket purchasing please visit: fieldtriptour.com.
This tour announcement comes a month after Lil Yachty released the music video for his highly anticipated single “Strike (Holster)”. Yachty started 2023 on a high note after his monumental psychedelic alternative rock album Let’s Start Here. received critical acclaim from both the press and his musical peers alike garnering him a cover on Billboard along with his musical guest debut performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) where Yachty performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” with a live band.
THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23 NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Thu Sep 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Fri Sep 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
Sun Sep 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
Mon Sep 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Wed Sep 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Fri Sep 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
Sun Oct 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Mon Oct 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Wed Oct 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Sun Oct 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Mon Oct 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Wed Oct 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Sun Oct 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Sat Oct 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sun Oct 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Thu Oct 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Fri Oct 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun Oct 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Oct 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Thu Nov 02 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Nov 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23 EUROPE DATES:
Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
Tue Nov 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Thu Nov 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Fri Dec 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Mon Dec 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
