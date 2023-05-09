“Oh.My.GAWD!” — Central Perk Coffee Company Reveals Three Exciting New Blends!

Can we BE anymore excited?! Check out what’s brewing for FRIENDS fans and coffee lovers everywhere as Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LLC, announced today the addition of three new varietals to their Central Perk Coffee Co. – a line of artisanal coffees made with the highest quality premium Arabica beans.

The following three new product offerings are now available to order at www.CentralPerk.com:

“Oh.My.GAWD!” (Cold Brew Blend)

A ground medium body brew. This delicious coffee will be hard to break-up with and developed to be brewed cold, with notes of chocolate, butterscotch, citrus, and molasses. Perfect for a day of fun!

“Gunther!” (Espresso)

A whole bean full body espresso, named in honor of our favorite barista with an unrequited love for Rachel. It features a bold acidity with a smoky, caramel taste.

“Moo Point” (Our First-Ever Decaf Blend…I KNOW!!!)

A ground medium body decaf brew. Some say that caffeine is like a cow’s opinion. It just doesn’t matter. It’s moo. And at 99.7% caffeine free, our Moo Point decaf can be enjoyed any time of day.

These 3 new blends join Central Perk Coffee Company’s current offerings:

“How You Doin’?” (medium roast)

“Pivot Blend” (medium/dark roast)

“We Were on a Coffee Break” (dark roast)

Existing and new customers alike, now have more options – all enjoyed best with Friends!

Lovingly roasted and shipped direct to consumers through a customizable coffee subscription service or a curated multi-blend variety pack, as well as single Central Perk Coffee products. All Central Perk Coffees are sustainably sourced, produced and packaged using responsible environmental practices.

For updates on the upcoming Central Perk Coffeehouse or to place your orders for Central Perk Coffee, please visit www.CentralPerk.com and follow @centralperk

All episodes of FRIENDS are available to stream on HBO Max.