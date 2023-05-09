THE WINERY DOGS Release Official Music Video For “Breakthrough”

THE WINERY DOGS released their latest video today for “Breakthrough,” which is available now on the band’s official YouTube page. It’s from their critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III, which was released February 3 on the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard) and is available on all digital formats. The first two videos from III, “Mad World” and “Xanadu,” were filmed in Los Angeles last November.
“We wanted to release a third video for the album and honestly, it wasn’t easy to decide,” declares RICHIE KOTZEN. “We went with our song ‘Breakthrough,’ because it’s already in the live set and is a song our fans have been talking about with us during our meet and greet sessions. Particularly the lyrics and the storyline, ‘Because we’re who we are, we’ll never be what we were,’ feels like it is resonating with folks. Rather than do a full-blown script video with actors, we went with a performance style video of the song. Our longtime friend and videographer, Vicente Cordero, came out to visit us on the road and we told him to ’shoot it all. Get as much footage as you can and we shall put something together.’ Here it is…we hope you dig it.”
The second paw of THE WINERY DOGS’ “202III World Tour” included sold-out shows throughout Latin America, and it concludes tonight in Monterrey, Mexico. They’ll head out for the third paw, West Coast U.S. dates, beginning May 17 in Los Angeles, CA at the Regent Theater before heading over to Europe for two runs in both the summer and fall. Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band’s official website.
Check out THE WINERY DOGS at any of the following tour stops, with more to be announced in the coming weeks and posted on the band’s website and social media pages:
THE WINERY DOGS ON TOUR:
Wed 5/17 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater
Thu 5/18 Anaheim, CA City National Grove
Fri 5/19 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
Sat 5/20 Ventura, CA The Ventura Theatre
Tue 5/23 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
Thu 5/25 Fresno, CA Tower Theatre
Sat 5/27 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
Sun 5/28 Las Vegas, NV Count’s Vamp’d
Mon 6/12 Hamburg, Germany Markthalle
Tue 6/13 Zoetermeer, Netherlands Boerderij
Thu 6/15 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Festival
Fri 6/16 Wolverhampton, England KK’s Steelmill
Sat 6/17 Nottingham, England Rock City
Sun 6/18 London, England Shepherds Bush Empire
Tue 6/20 Cologne, Germany Kantine
Wed 6/21 Frankfurt, Germany Batschkapp
Thu 6/22 Milan, Italy Alcatrazz
Fri 6/23 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex
Sun 6/25 Cartagena, Spain Rock Imperium Festival
Tue 6/27 La Rochelle, France Crossroads
Tue 10/3 Newcastle, England Riverside
Wed 10/4 Glasgow, Scotland The Garage
Fri 10/6 Manchester, England Academy 2
Sat 10/7 Bristol, England Marble Factory
Sun 10/8 Norwich, England Epic Studios
Tue 10/10 Paris, France Bataclan
Wed 10/11 Sint-Niklaas, Belgium De Casino
Fri 10/13 Stockholm, Sweden Klubben
Sat 10/14 Gothenburg, Sweden Tradgam
Sun 10/15 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller
Mon 10/16 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset
Wed 10/18 Leipzig, Germany Taubchenthal
Thu 10/19 Berlin, Germany Metropol
Sat 10/21 Warsaw, Poland Progresja
Sun 10/22 Kosice, Slovakia Colosseum
Tue 10/24 Brno, Czech Republic Sono
Wed 10/25 Prague, Czech Republic Palac Acropolis
Fri 10/27 Bratislava, Slovakia MMC
Sat 10/28 Budapest, Hungary Barba Negra
Sun 10/29 Ljubjana, Slovenia Kino Siska
Wed 11/1 Bologna, Italy Estragon
Fri 11/3 Munich, Germany Backstage
Sat 11/4 Osnabruck, Germany Rosenhof Osnabruck
Sun 11/5 Tilburg, The Netherlands 013
