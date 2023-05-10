THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES Returns For Season Three In June!

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES returns for Season 3 on SUNDAY, JUNE 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES is created and written by Danny McBride; directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas.

