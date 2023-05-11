SEVENDUST Release Debut Single, “Everything,” From New Album ‘Truth Killer’

With excitement brewing after the release of their teaser track “Fence,” GRAMMY® Award-nominated Sevendust are back with “Everything,” the debut single from Truth Killer. The song is the second piece of music from their 14th studio album slated for worldwide release on July 28th via Napalm Records. The single is currently impacting active rock radio with early adopters already adding the single upon receipt. The band – Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose – have filmed a performance music video that also brings the hypnotic album cover to life. The video was directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/e9-1bb_KCfA.

From the introspective opening of “I Might Let The Devil Win” to the classic Sevendust sound of “Fence,” the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. “Truth Killer,” “No Revolution” and “Holy Water” combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcases the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans. The first song released was the album closer “Fence” that was accompanied by a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones that can be seen here: https://youtu.be/NixNsandZ34. Producer, friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette returns to produce Truth Killer which is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: http://lnk.to/Sevendust-TruthKiller.

The track listing for ‘Truth Killer’ is:

1) I Might Let The Devil Win

2) Truth Killer

3) Won’t Stop The Bleeding

4) Everything

5) No Revolution

6) Sick Mouth

7) Holy Water

8) Leave Hell Behind

9) Superficial Drug

10) Messenger

11) Love And Hate

12) Fence

With a reputation as being one of the best live bands and recently making headlines as the band you “don’t ever, ever, ever want to go on after,” Sevendust is currently on tour opening for longtime friends Alter Bridge. The tour resumes in August with the addition of Mammoth WVH as well with more dates to be announced in the future. As a band who loves to bring the music to their fans live, 2023/2024 will be busy years for Sevendust. More information on all upcoming tour dates and ticket and VIP info can be found here: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour.

SEVENDUST ON TOUR

May 11 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace *

May 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World 2023

May 14 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal *

May 16 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Saenger Theatre *

May 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *

May 19 – Dothan, AL – The Plant *

May 20 – West Greenville, SC – The Foundry at Judson Mill #

Aug 1 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex *

Aug 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Aug 4 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *

Aug 5 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors *

Aug 7 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

Aug 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *

About Sevendust:

Sevendust never follow a linear path. Instead, they continue to bulldoze a lane of their own with a proven one-two punch of rumbling grooves, unpredictable riffing, and stirringly soulful vocals unlike anything else in hard rock. As a result, their music connects straight to the heart as evidenced by their full-contact live shows and diehard “family” of fans. It’s why they’ve been around since 1994, tallied global sales of seven million, logged three gold-selling albums, delivered three Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200, and garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance.” 2021 saw them deliver one of the most-acclaimed albums of their career – their thirteenth studio masterpiece – Blood & Stone, which Metal Hammer christened “Sevendust’s best work in years.” However, the Atlanta quintet—Lajon Witherspoon [lead vocals], Clint Lowery [lead guitar, backing vocals], John Connolly [rhythm guitar, backing vocals], Vince Hornsby [bass], and Morgan Rose [drums]—defy expectations yet again on their fourteenth full-length and debut for Napalm Records, Truth Killer, produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette [Alter Bridge, Trivium, Slash]. Ultimately, Truth Killer reaffirms there’s only one Sevendust—and they’re here forever.

Website: www.sevendust.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sevendustofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sevendust

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sevendustofficial/

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialsevendust

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OfficialSevendust