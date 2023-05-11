‘Survivor’ Winner KIM WOLFE Returns In HGTV’s ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ On June 13th!

Former CBS Survivor winner Kim Wolfe will rescue San Antonio-area homeowners suffering from major buyer’s remorse in a new eight-episode season of HGTV’s Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, a series that attracted 15.4 million viewers to its freshman run.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? premieres Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

The designer, home renovator and busy mom of three will use her expert skills to help clients who hastily bought their home at first sight but now regret their decision. Armed with tough tenacity and smart ingenuity, Kim will get her hands dirty during every phase of the renovation and bring her design vision to life for each property. Ultimately, she’ll save these families stuck in lifeless spaces overrun by dysfunctional layouts, outdated style and overlooked potential and help them finally fall in love with their reinvented dream home.

This season, Kim will meet more overwhelmed clients desperate to salvage their homes, with issues ranging from misplaced steps and impractical kitchens to structural nightmares and unusable square footage. Wish lists in hand, Kim will create open floorplans, modern kitchens, luxurious main suites and bathrooms, and needed storage areas that will transform the families’ everyday lives. She’ll also incorporate custom touches into the stunning overhauls, including a handmade shuffleboard table, a mid-century style breeze block wall, and specially designed steel and glass interior doors.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is produced by High Noon Entertainment.