Epic Kung-Fu Collection “Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 1” To Be Unleashed By Shout! Factory In June!

Attention fans of hard-hitting martial arts action! Jam-packed with epic kung-fu tales from the legendary Hong Kong studio, Shout! Factory has announced Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 1. Featuring eleven films from the influential filmmakers never before available on Blu-ray in North America, this deluxe box set will be available June 13, 2023.
Fans can pre-order copies by visiting ShoutFactory.com
Showcasing classic tales of battles between good and evil fought by fabled heroes and larger than life villains, the set contains eleven films released from 1967-1969 including: The Assassin, The Thundering Sword, The Golden Swallow, The Jade Raksha, The Bells of Death, The Sword of Swords, Killer Darts, The Invincible Fist, Dragon Swamp, The Flying Dagger and The Golden Sword.
The box set also comes loaded with new bonus features, including new audio commentaries from critics, authors and experts including David West, Gilbert Po, Brian Bankston, Frank Djeng and James Mudge; new interviews with author Leon Hunt, author and critic Kim Newman, actress Cheng Pei-Pei, critic Tony Rayns, dubber Peter Boczar, and more!
Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 1 Bonus Features
THE ASSASSIN
- NEW Audio Commentary by David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film.
- Celestial Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
- English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
THE THUNDERING SWORD
- NEW From a Western Perspective – an interview about the transnational appeal of the Shaw Brothers with academic Leon Hunt, author of “Kung Fu Cult Masters: From Bruce Lee to Crouching Tiger”
- NEW interview with author and critic Kim Newman about the Western “breakthrough” films of Sir Run Run Shaw, which took the producer from East to West.
- Celestial Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
THE GOLDEN SWALLOW
- NEW Audio Commentary by Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po
- Interview with actress Cheng Pei-Pei by Frédéric Ambroisine
- Celestial Trailer
- Original Theatrical Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
- English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
THE JADE RAKSHA
- NEW Slicing at the Stars – an interview with critic and Hong Kong film expert Tony Rayns, about the emergence, key players and success of the Shaw Brothers wuxia film
- NEW A Very Vocal Violence – Hong Kong based dubber Peter Boczar reflects on his time behind the microphone for a number of martial arts masterpieces.
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
THE BELLS OF DEATH
- NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks
- Celestial Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
- English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
THE SWORD OF SWORDS
- NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)
- NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks
- Celestial Trailer
- Original Theatrical Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
- English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
KILLER DART
- NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks
- Celestial Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
THE INVINCIBLE FIST
- NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)
- NEW Audio commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks.
- Celestial Trailer
- Original Theatrical Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
DRAGON SWAMP
- NEW Audio Commentary with Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po.
- Celestial Trailer
- Original Theatrical Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
THE FLYING DAGGER
- NEW Audio Commentary with Frank Djeng of the New York Asian Film Festival
- Celestial Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
- English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
THE GOLDEN SWORD
- NEW Audio Commentary with Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po
- Celestial Trailer
AUDIO:
- Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation
