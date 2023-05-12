Epic Kung-Fu Collection “Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 1” To Be Unleashed By Shout! Factory In June!

Attention fans of hard-hitting martial arts action! Jam-packed with epic kung-fu tales from the legendary Hong Kong studio, Shout! Factory has announced Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 1. Featuring eleven films from the influential filmmakers never before available on Blu-ray in North America, this deluxe box set will be available June 13, 2023.

Showcasing classic tales of battles between good and evil fought by fabled heroes and larger than life villains, the set contains eleven films released from 1967-1969 including: The Assassin, The Thundering Sword, The Golden Swallow, The Jade Raksha, The Bells of Death, The Sword of Swords, Killer Darts, The Invincible Fist, Dragon Swamp, The Flying Dagger and The Golden Sword.

The box set also comes loaded with new bonus features, including new audio commentaries from critics, authors and experts including David West, Gilbert Po, Brian Bankston, Frank Djeng and James Mudge; new interviews with author Leon Hunt, author and critic Kim Newman, actress Cheng Pei-Pei, critic Tony Rayns, dubber Peter Boczar, and more!

Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 1 Bonus Features

THE ASSASSIN

NEW Audio Commentary by David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film.

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

THE THUNDERING SWORD

NEW From a Western Perspective – an interview about the transnational appeal of the Shaw Brothers with academic Leon Hunt, author of “Kung Fu Cult Masters: From Bruce Lee to Crouching Tiger”

NEW interview with author and critic Kim Newman about the Western “breakthrough” films of Sir Run Run Shaw, which took the producer from East to West.

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

THE GOLDEN SWALLOW

NEW Audio Commentary by Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po

Interview with actress Cheng Pei-Pei by Frédéric Ambroisine

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

THE JADE RAKSHA

NEW Slicing at the Stars – an interview with critic and Hong Kong film expert Tony Rayns, about the emergence, key players and success of the Shaw Brothers wuxia film

NEW A Very Vocal Violence – Hong Kong based dubber Peter Boczar reflects on his time behind the microphone for a number of martial arts masterpieces.

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

THE BELLS OF DEATH

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

THE SWORD OF SWORDS

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

KILLER DART

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

THE INVINCIBLE FIST

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

NEW Audio commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks.

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

DRAGON SWAMP

NEW Audio Commentary with Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po.

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

THE FLYING DAGGER

NEW Audio Commentary with Frank Djeng of the New York Asian Film Festival

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

THE GOLDEN SWORD

NEW Audio Commentary with Hong Kong-based academic and filmmaker Gilbert Po

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation