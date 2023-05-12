NITA STRAUSS To Release New Album “The Call of the Void” In July Via Sumerian Records

Fresh off the news that she would be returning to her role as guitarist with the legendary Alice Cooper, Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature Nita Strauss has just announced her brand new album The Call of the The Void, out July 7 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order it here.

Regarding the album’s title, Strauss shares, “Have you ever been at the top of a high building and had the fleeting thought, ‘… I could jump right now?’

“This feeling is sometimes called ‘The Call of the Void,’ also known as ‘high place phenomenon.’ It’s not a suicidal impulse, rather the exact opposite — a subconscious decision to live your life, to step back from the ledge, and take control. As researcher April Smith aptly put it: ‘An urge to jump affirms the urge to live.’

“I wanted the follow up to Controlled Chaos to be exciting, new, and fresh, to take listeners to a new place and take myself somewhere new as an artist too. We have some amazing collaborations on this album with incredible musicians, as well as the instrumental guitar music that first inspired me to play.

“Some pieces of music come into the world gracefully and easily. This album is not one of them! The Call of the Void was born kicking and screaming, a labor of love for sure, but also of blood, sweat and plenty of tears. I couldn’t be more proud of the end result. Making this album helped me learn and grow so much as a musician and songwriter and I’m excited to finally unleash it on the world.”

THE CALL OF THE VOID TRACK LISTING:

PHYSICAL:

DIGITAL:

“Summer Storm”

“The Wolf You Feed” (Feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

“Digital Bullets” (Feat. Chris Motionless)

“Through the Noise” (Feat. Lzzy Hale)

“Consume The Fire”

“Dead Inside” (Feat. David Draiman)

“Victorious” (Feat. Dorothy)

“Scorched”

“Momentum”

“The Golden Trail” (Feat. Anders Fridén)

“Winner Takes All” (Feat. Alice Cooper)

“Monster” (Feat. Lilith Czar)

“Kintsugi”

“Surfacing” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

“The Wolf You Feed” (Instrumental)

“Digital Bullets” (Instrumental)

“Through the Noise” (Instrumental)

“Dead Inside” (Instrumental)

“Victorious” (Instrumental)

“The Golden Trail” (Instrumental)

“Winner Takes All” (Instrumental)

“Monster” (Instrumental)

Today, Strauss has shared the new single “The Golden Trail,” featuring In Flames’ Anders Fridén. Listen here.

“When I was first learning how to play guitar, In Flames were my Beatles; my first favorite band,” Strauss shares. “Anders’ iconic vocal style is burned into my mind! To write a song like this and have him sing on it, as a kid who grew up with In Flames posters on my walls, is an absolute dream come true.”

““It was a lot of fun to collaborate with Nita on ‘The Golden Trail,'” says Fridén. “She’s an amazing guitar player and I can hear the history of metal flowing through her fingers!”

In Flames’ fourteenth studio album Foregone is out now. It’s an unequivocal masterpiece from a band whose artistry and influence on modern metal is undeniable Foregone combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of the band’s landmark records with the seasoned song writing of their contemporary era. Get it here.

ABOUT NITA STRAUSS:

Nita Strauss has dazzled over a million live audience members per year across six continents worldwide. Fans may recognize Nita from her tours with Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato, and as the official guitarist of the Los Angeles Rams NFL team, as well as her successful career as a solo artist. Her 2022 single “Dead Inside,” featuring David Draiman of Disturbed, became the first song by a female solo artist to go to #1 at rock radio. Nita’s skill, exuberant stage presence, and love for all things about her instrument have earned her a stellar reputation in the music industry and endorsements including Ibanez Guitars, Marshall Amplification, DiMarzio pickups, Monster Energy, and more. She has been featured on the covers of worldwide print magazines including Guitar World and Guitar Player, and on dozens of albums, trailers, and soundtracks. Nita’s second album is due in 2023. Her debut solo album Controlled Chaos is currently available worldwide through Sumerian Records.