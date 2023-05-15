EVERCLEAR Announces Fall Headlining Tour With Special Guests The Ataris and The Pink Spiders

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, has announced a fall headlining tour featuring special guests The Ataris and The Pink Spiders. The 26-date outing will launch September 6th in Lexington, Kentucky and make stops in Cleveland, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City (September 18th at Gramercy Theatre), Nashville, Omaha, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles (October 9th at The Wiltern), San Francisco, and many more before wrapping October 15th in Pioneertown, California. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

TICKETS: Spotify presale will begin Tuesday, May 16th with the Bandsintown presale commencing Wednesday, May 17th and local presales on Thursday, May 18th, all at 10am local time. The public on sale starts Friday, May 19th at 10am local time. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase tickets. Led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, the acclaimed quartet, who celebrated their 30th Anniversary in 2022, has also revealed a live album, Live at The Whisky a Go Go, recorded during last year’s celebratory tour, is set to be released on September 8th.

“We usually hit the road hard in the summers, but this year we’re changing it up and bringing a new kind of energy by touring in the fall and bringing out bands that came out 15 years after we did,” shares Alexakis. “While we love touring with our ‘90s brothers, we’re excited to get out there with bands like The Ataris, who I’m a huge fan of, and The Pink Spiders, who are a cool band from Nashville. We’re really looking forward to it and can’t wait to see all of our amazing fans out on the road.”

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band’s 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure. In 2022, Everclear reissued World Of Noise as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the currently out-of-print album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with 6 bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. PRESS HERE to listen to World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. In recent years, Alexakis also created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019. PRESS HERE to watch a special commemorative anniversary video, “Everclear – 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective,” hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield

Everclear is Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums).

More details on Everclear’s Live at The Whisky a Go Go album coming soon.

EVERCLEAR 2023 TOUR DATES

New dates in bold

Sunday, May 21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Mac’s Place

Friday, May 26 Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino

Friday, June 2 Sandusky, OH @ Ohio Bike Week at Jackson Street Pier

Saturday, June 10 Southington, CT @ Lake Compounce Amusement Park

Saturday, June 17 Edmonton, AB @ Soundtrack Music Festival

Friday, June 30 Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Saturday, July 1 Attica, IN @ Badlands Off Road Park

Sunday, July 2 Westchester, OH @ Voices of America Museum

Monday, July 3 Dixon, IL @ Dixon Petunia Festival

Saturday, July 8 Woodhaven, MI @ Uncle Sam Jam – Woodhaven

Friday, July 14 Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino

Saturday, July 15 Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest 2023

Friday, July 28 Whitehouse Station, NJ @ New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

Saturday, July 29 La Porte, IN @ LakeFest

Saturday, August 5 Butte, MT @ Brawls and Kickstart Days

Saturday, August 19 Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater

Saturday, September 2 Albany, OR @ Albany Downtown Block Party

Fall Headlining Tour w/ The Ataris and The Pink Spiders supporting:

Wednesday, September 6 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Thursday, September 7 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Friday, September 8 Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries

Saturday, September 9 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

Monday, September 11 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

Tuesday, September 12 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Wednesday, September 13 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Friday, September 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino ^#

Saturday, September 16 Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

Sunday, September 17 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Monday, September 18 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Wednesday, September 20 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Friday, September 22 Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre

Thursday, September 21 Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall

Saturday, September 23 Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress

Wednesday, September 27 Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Thursday, September 28 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Friday, September 29 Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena

Saturday, September 30 Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Sunday, October 1 Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Wednesday, October 4 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Friday, October 6 Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks Music Festival +

Saturday, October 7 Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel & Casino +

Monday, October 9 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 10 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Friday, October 13 Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

Sunday, October 15 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

+ indicates Everclear only

^ indicates Everclear and The Ataris only

# presale begins May 23 with public on sale May 26