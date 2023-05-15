SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO Annoucnes Dates For ‘Sebastian Maniscalco Live!’ Tour

Actor, author and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco announced ‘Sebastian Maniscalco Live!’ today. Produced by Live Nation, the 6-city tour kicks off on July 20th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Highland, Airway Heights, Reno and more before wrapping up in Wheatland, CA at Hard Rock Live on August 19th.

Maniscalco will be starring in About My Father, alongside Robert De Niro, out May 26. This past December, the comedian released his Is It Me? comedy special on Netflix. News of this tour comes after Maliscalco announced residencies in both Las Vegas and Atlantic City which are already on sale now.

TICKETS: General onsale will begin Friday, May 19 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster.com

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO LIVE! 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Jul 21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Jul 28 – Funner, CA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

Sat Jul 29 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Sun Jul 30 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Fri Aug 11 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Sat Aug 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Sat Aug 19 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

Sat Aug 19 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

ABOUT SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

Sebastian Maniscalco is the undisputed king of physical comedy, hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” During his latest tour, he conquered New York City by selling out Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, and Prudential Center. With his two shows at Chicago’s United Center, Maniscalco is now the highest-grossing comedian in the venue’s three-decade history. This is just the latest in a string of record-breaking arena shows across the country that earned him the top spot on Pollstar’s Top Comedy Tours list.

He’s currently starring alongside a star-studded cast in the animated feature film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, portraying legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold, and appearing in the dramedy Somewhere in Queens with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf. He’s also co-written and starred in About My Father, a Lionsgate production loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro in his first role as a leading man. He’s just wrapped up filming his new series, “How To Be A Bookie,” co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer, and producer Chuck Lorre for MAX. The show follows a veteran bookie navigating the impending legalization of sports gambling and the evolving culture that bounces him around Los Angeles.

Maniscalco’s success hasn’t come overnight. Over his 20-plus year career, he’s built a loyal fan base through hard work, dedication, and one hilarious joke at a time. His six comedy specials, for Netflix, Showtime, and Comedy Central, have been hugely popular, with his newest special, “Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me?” filmed during his residency at the Wynn Las Vegas, premiered globally on Netflix in December 2022.His success has earned him the praise of his peers, with Jerry Seinfeld calling him his “favorite comedian,” and People dubbing him a “comedian’s comedian.” Maniscalco has also expanded into podcasts, teaming up with fellow comedian Pete Correale for “The Pete and Sebastian Show,” where the two get together once a week to hash out the highs and lows of life. And he recently launched the hilarious new podcast “Daddy vs. Doctor” with his children’s pediatrician, Dr. Scott Cohen, which finds the two talking weekly with parents from around the world and shedding light on raising a family.

Maniscalco’s success is a testament to his perseverance and hustle, which started when he moved to Los Angeles in 1998 and quickly became a favorite at the legendary Comedy Store. He’s been a voice in “the vanguard of a live comedy revolution,” according to Pollstar, and has been named Comedian of the Year by both Billboard and Pollstar. With his tireless work ethic and undeniable talent, it’s safe to say that Maniscalco will continue to be a fixture in comedy and entertainment for years to come.