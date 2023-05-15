STEEL PANTHER Announces New Dates For 2023 ‘On The Prowl’ Tour

California’s greatest export Steel Panther are hitting the road again in support of their latest album. The band is announcing the next US leg of their On The Prowl tour that starts in July. The 22-city trek will kick off on July 13th in Huntington, NY before wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on August 19th. The tour will make stops in Richmond, VA; Charleston, SC; New Orleans, LA and Ventura, CA to name a few.

The latest tour comes on the heels of the recently played US tour as well as the current European tour that features multiple sold-out shows. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.

On The Prowl World Tour 2023 Dates

7/13/23 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

7/14/23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater

7/15/23 – Saylorsburg, PA – Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage

7/16/23 – Mashantucket, CT – Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

7/18/23 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

7/20/23 – Richmond, VA – The National

7/21/23 – Roanoke, VA – Dr Pepper Park

7/22/23 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

7/24/23 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

7/25/23 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

7/26/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

7/28/23 – Destin, FL – Club LA

7/29/23 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

7/30/23 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

8/1/23 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

8/2/23 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

8/3/23 – Ottumwa, IA – Bridge View Center

8/5/23 – Sturgis, SD – Buffalo Chip

8/11/23 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

8/12/23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

8/18/23 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

8/19/23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Previously Announced European Dates

5/15/23 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall #

5/17/23 – Manchester, UK – Academy #

5/18/23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy #

5/20/23 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town #

5/21/23 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy #

5/23/23 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy #

5/25/23 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

5/26/23 – Cork, IE – Cyprus Avenue

5/28/23 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

6/3/23 – Nürnberg, GER – Rock im Park 2023

6/4/23 – Nürburg, GER – Rock am Ring 2023

# With Winger

More information for all things Steel Panther can be found at www.steelpantherrocks.com.

Always the innovators and constantly finding new ways to expand their societal footprint, Steel Panther have launched a new series on their popular SPTV channel on YouTube. The new show – Are You Metal? – is the band’s first game show hosted by drummer Stix Zadinia and seeks to find out which of his bandmates is the most-metal on a given week. Vocalist Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel and bassist Spyder answer trivia as only they can with hilarious results. The show is released weekly on Tuesdays. The current episode as well as all Steel Panther visual content can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/@steelpantherrocks/videos.

Steel Panther released their sixth studio album On The Prowl worldwide on February 24, 2023. On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and brought the band their most-recent #1 Billboard comedy album. The album is currently available for order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here: https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP. From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. The band has released the music videos from On The Prowl to date: the opener

“Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight),” the chart-topping German radio hit “1987” and most-recently their Shark Tank inspired “Friends With Benefits.”