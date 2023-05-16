BERLIN Set North American Tour with Culture Club & Howard Jones On ‘The Letting It Go Show’

BERLIN are set to hit the road this summer on a nationwide tour with Boy George & Culture Club and Howard Jones on The Letting It Go Show. Produced by Live Nation, The Letting It Go Show kicks off its 25-city run on Thursday, July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, with stops across North America in Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Austin, TX and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 20 in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion.

“We are thrilled to be invited on this tour with Culture Club and Howard Jones! A lineup this great is a once-in-lifetime event. Are you ready to “Let it Go” this summer? We look forward to seeing you soon!” – Terri Nunn

BERLIN – founded by lead vocalist & songwriter Terri Nunn, bassist John Crawford, and keyboard player David Diamond – will forever be recognized as the American progenitor of electro-pop music. Few bands emerging from the era of BERLIN have achieved as far-reaching and long-lasting an impact and, rarely, such a timeless array of musical grooves. The Los Angeles-based band made its first national impression with the provocative dance hit “Sex (I’m A…)” HERE from the platinum-selling debut EP Pleasure Victim in 1982. “The Metro” HERE and “No More Words” HERE were also chart toppers. It was the unforgettable, intimate, and strikingly beautiful love song, “Take My Breath Away” HERE that took the band to another level. The ballad’s defining role in the Tom Cruise film, Top Gun, helped solidify BERLIN’s everlasting place in American pop-culture. The song was a #1 international hit and received both the Golden Globe and Academy Award for “Best Original Song” in 1986. BERLIN’s discography HERE has yielded twelve gold and platinum album awards.

Berlin’s most recent release Strings Attached HERE features brand new recordings from the band of their classic hits augmented by TWO Philharmonic Orchestras. Special new versions of the band’s number 1 global smash, “Take My Breath Away” are included as well as 11 other tracks which highlight the career of the iconic 80’s synth band.

Nunn’s ongoing influence on other artists including Lady Gaga, Shirley Manson/Garbage, Gwen Stefani/No Doubt, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus earned her the #11 spot on VH1.com’s “100 Greatest Women in Rock.” As a teenage actress, Terri played leading roles in films including Katie: Portrait of a Centerfold with Kim Basinger, and Thank God It’s Friday with Jeff Goldblum and Debra Winger. Along with comedienne, Wendy Liebman, Nunn also hosted the critically acclaimed radio show Unbound with Terri Nunn on 88.5 FM KCSN Los Angeles.

THE LETTING IT GO SHOW 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wed Jul 19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Jul 22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tue Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 03 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 08 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Aug 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 20 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

