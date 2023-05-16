KAYCYY Announces Dates For ‘WHO ELSE?!’ World Tour

Continuing to level up, enigmatic rising artist KayCyy has announced his summer international headline tour, the WHO ELSE?! Tour.

The WHO ELSE?! Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on June 7 in Washington, D.C., visiting major markets coast-to-coast such as Boston, New York, and Los Angeles, wrapping up the North American leg on June 25 in his hometown Minneapolis, MN. He touches down in Sweden on June 29 for Lollapalooza Stockholm before gigs in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and Munich, with the final show in New South Wales on July 22. See below for full list of dates. General on sale for all markets begins Friday, May 19th at 10am local time at whoiskaycyy.com.

KayCyy just dropped his new single “ROLL THE DICE” produced by frequent collaborator and legendary producer Gesaffelstein, watchvHERE. It paves the way for the release of their second EP, TW2052, to be released on May 26. TW2052 is the follow up to the 3-songTW20 50 EP Gesaffelstein produced for KayCyy in 2022.

Thus far, KayCyy has earned a Grammy Award for his work on Kanye West’s Donda, piled up tens of millions of streams, while earning praise from the likes of Entertainment Tonight, Pigeons and Planes, Complex, and many others and was included on the coveted 2022 XXL Magazine Freshman list.

However, he’s igniting his boldest and biggest chapter yet in 2023 with the WHO ELSE?! Summer Tour, TW2052 EP and more to come.

WHO ELSE?! TOUR DATES

6/7 Washington, D.C Union Stage

6/8 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

6/9 New York, NY Governors Ball*

6/16 Los Angeles, CA The Peppermint Cub

6/17 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

6/21 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/23 Toronto, ON The Velvet Underground

6/25 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

6/29 Stockholm, SE Lollapalooza Stockholm*

6/30 Amsterdam, NE Melkweg Oz

7/1 Paris, FR Les Étoiles

7/2 London, UK OMEARA

7/5 Warsaw, PL Hydrozagadka

7/7 Portimao, PT Rolling Loud Portugal*

7/9 Munich, GE Rolling Loud Germany*

7/15 Melbourne, AU The Night Cat

7/21 Sydney, AU The Lansdowne

7/22 New South Wales, AU Splendour In The Grass

*Festival Performance

ABOUT KAYCYY

KayCyy has perfected the art of ambiance. Since his standout appearance on Ye’s Donda album, the 25-year-old has blended lithe, emotive vocals with sleekly immersive soundscapes. With flexible musicality and an aesthete’s sense of atmosphere, he can oscillate between dystopian trap and emotional R&B, a range that’s granted him millions of fans and a reputation as one of the most inventive new voices in rap. The BuVision/Columbia Records artist continues his journey with “My Jeans,” a dreamy love song swimming in nostalgia, as well as the aptly titled new project Never Been So Sure, which reflects the outcome of intense soul searching. KayCyy was born Mark Mbogo in Kenya, where he lived for nine years before he and his family moved to Minnesota. Growing up around St. Paul, he remembers playing soccer, singing in church, and eventually jumping into the sounds of artists like Michael Jackson, Drake, and James Blake. Eventually, KayCyy started making music with a momentum of its own, eventually earning collaborations with rap luminaries like Maino, Casanova, and Lil Wayne. Since then, KayCyy has continued his level up. In 2022, he was named an XXL Freshman and unleashed the mixtape Get Used to It, a sonic adventure that reaffirmed his penchant for experimentation. For Never Been So Sure, he continues his evolution, teaming with fellow boundary-pushing artists and icons like Buju Banton, Lucky Daye, and Kaytranada, a choice that put him on a path to even more exploration.