Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’ Returning To Theaters For One-Night-Only In Celebration of Its 20th Anniversary!

Fathom Events is celebrating another classic! The global cult phenomenon “The Room” will be returning to theaters with a special celebration screening on Tuesday, June 27—the date of its original release back in 2003.

“The Room” is written, directed, produced, and executive produced by Tommy Wiseau, who also stars as Johnny, a banker who seems to truly have it all—a beautiful fiancé, Lisa (Juliette Danielle); a successful career; and plenty of pals to play football with. But when Lisa grows bored and begins pursuing his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero) one month before their wedding, it sends Johnny on a desperate tailspin that will have dire consequences for everyone around him.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

Prior to the screening, fans will enjoy a special introduction filmed exclusively for Fathom Events by Tommy Wiseau. In the piece, Wiseau reflects on the surprising impact that the film has had throughout the years – spawning a passionate legion of fans and a string of popular revival screenings – even having the true story of its infamous production brought to life in the acclaimed film “The Disaster Artist”. Despite its growing notoriety, Wiseau has continued to decline offers to bring “The Room” to streaming sites, noting that this is a film that truly must be experienced on the big screen.