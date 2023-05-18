Legendary Rockers TESLA To Release new Album ‘FULL THROTTLE LIVE’ On May 26th!

Legendary rock band TESLA will release their highly anticipated live album, FULL THROTTLE LIVE, on May 26, 2023. The album will include “Time To Rock” plus others all recorded at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis. Pre-Order this kick-ass rock record here: https://lnk.to/tesla_fullthrottlelive

TESLA is a notorious band for one thing; being a high-energy, 100% live, kick-ass rock and roll band in concert! FULL THROTTLE LIVE captures this essence from a stop at the Sturgis Bike Rally in the year 2022 at the infamous saloon that hosts many motorcycle rock and roll parties, and this inspired the band to put on even more of a heavy show. Independently recorded, mixed, and produced by bassist Brian Wheat and guitarist Frank Hannon, this new live album truly captures TESLA in pure honest form and even dives deeper into their roots by recording a live version of the 1974 Aerosmith classic “SOS Too Bad” as a bonus track. The heavier song choices range from “Miles Away!” to more recent hard releases like “Time to Rock!” and “Cold Blue Steel”. But don’t worry there are old TESLAclassics captured too like “Changes” and “Lazy Days, Crazy Nights” all recorded as TESLA is best..100% FULL THROTTLE LIVE!

“MILES AWAY” is the lead-off single release from TESLA’s new live album FULL THROTTLE LIVE! The guys chose to put this song out first because it represents TESLA and the new live album’s harder heavier sound. “MILES AWAY” is a fan favorite in concert with its heavy 6/8 rolling groove and blistering guitar solo. This is also an ironic song choice because the song lyrics are written about being a “rock star” on the road away from reality and missing home. Check out TESLA’s new live album FULL THROTTLE LIVE! You won’t be let down and MILES AWAY will take you there.

FULL THROTTLE LIVE Tracklisting:

1. Miles Away (Live)

2. Changes (Live)

3. Time to Rock! (Live)

4. Breakin’ Free (Live)

5. Call It What You Want (Live)

6. Lazy Days Crazy Nights (Live)

7. Cold Blue Steel (Live)

8. Edison’s Medicine (Live)

9. S.O.S. (Too Bad)

Due to overwhelming demand and following a sold-out opening weekend, legendary rockers TESLA have added five additional shows to their highly-anticipated TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Celebrating their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world, TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency will add five additional dates, beginning with Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

During their exclusive residency, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Hang Tough,” and “Edison’s Medicine,” as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said Frank Hannon, TESLA lead guitarist. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in TESLA, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency,” said Brian Wheat, TESLA bassist. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of TESLA’S music to you all!”

Tickets for TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegasstart at $59.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting https://www.houseofblues.com/lasvegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

TESLA 2023 Tour Dates:

4.25 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center

4.26 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

4.29 – 5.04 Pt Canaveral, FL Monsters of Rock 2023 Cruise

5.05 Orlando, FL House Of Blues SOLD OUT

5.06 Orlando, FL House Of Blues 2nd show added

5.25 Morton, MN Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel

5.26 Omaha, NE The Admiral

6.09 Wendover, NV Peppermill Concert Hall

6.10 Lincoln, CA The Venue @ Thunder Valley Resort

6.16 Durant, OK Choctaw Casinos & Resort

6.17 Hot Springs, AR Timberwood Amphitheater

7.07 Lima, OH Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center

7.08 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

7.21 Fond du Lac , WI Fond du Lac County Fair @ The Holiday Automotive Grandstand Stage

7.22 Ottumwa , IA Bridge View Center

7.28 Bensalem , PA Xcite Center @ Parx Casino

7.29 Ledyard , CT Foxwoods Resorts Casino (Great Cedar Showroom)

8.02 Clearfield , PA Clearfield County Fair

8.04 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park

8.05 Plymouth , IN Plymouth Motor Speedway

8.26 Walker , MN Northern Lights Casino

9.29 Las Vegas , NV House of Blues

9.30 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

10.4 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

10.6 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

10.7 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That’s just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid-80s, but their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith.

The ground started shaking in Sacramento, CA, in 1984; gold country that would soon be producing some platinum. They started out as City Kidd, until a suggested name change to TESLA, honoring the eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla who pioneered all things electrical. Their 1986 platinum debut album, Mechanical Resonance, included Top 40 hits “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” 1989’s double-platinum The Great Radio Controversy included hits “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Love Song”. Suddenly, TESLA, who had been touring with bands such as Def Leppard and David Lee Roth, earned headlining status. In 1990, TESLA helped reshape the face of modern rock music by stripping down to the Five Man Acoustical Jam, an informal collection of their biggest hits peppered with rock and roll classics by the Beatles, Stones, and others. This album produced their biggest hit single to date, a cover of Five Man Electrical Band’s “Signs.” Other 90s albums from TESLA include platinum selling Psychotic Supper and Bust a Nut. The band continues to record and release material including 9 new albums since 2000 and recently debuted their new single, “Time To Rock!”

TESLA has endured many of the same taste-changing challenges that affected many in the post-grunge world, but through it all, their blue-collar work ethic and dedication to the faithful fan base has helped them not just survive, but thrive. TESLA’s legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As comfortable, rugged, and dependable as your favorite pair of boots, they endure. TESLA is a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.

TESLA Band Members:

Vocals: Jeff Keith

Guitar: Frank Hannon

Guitar: Dave Rude

Bass: Brian Wheat

For all the latest on TESLA, visit their official site at www.teslatheband.com.