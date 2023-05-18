Modern Grindhouse Epic ‘Mad Heidi’ To Hit Theaters Nationwide On June 21st!

Fathom Events, Raven Banner Releasing and Swissploitation Films have something special cooking for cult film fans! Prepare yourself for the premiere of the modern grindhouse epic “Mad Heidi,”coming to theaters nationwide for a special one-night event on Wednesday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets are on sale on Friday, May 19 at Fathom Events.

This wicked odyssey of blood and cheese puts a new spin on the classic tale of “Heidi,” finding our heroine (Alice Lucy) all grown-up and living an idyllic life in the Swiss Alps with her beloved grandfather (David Schofield) far above an increasingly-dystopian landscape presided over by Our Very Swiss Leader (Casper Van Dien) – a ruthless dictator bent on world domination through dairy. But when her goat-herding lover (Kel Matsena) is brutally murdered by government thugs for distributing illegal cheese, Heidi embarks on a wild quest for vengeance that will bring her toe-to-toe against fierce female prison inmates, cheese-fueled Swiss super-soldiers, ninja nuns, and more, as she fights to take down the tyrannical regime and restore freedom to Switzerland.

Exclusive to the Fathom event is an introduction from stars Casper Van Dien and Alice Lucy as well as co-directors Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein.

“Mad Heidi” initially made waves for its innovative crowdfunded approach, bypassing traditional financing tactics to ensure that the film’s original vision was preserved while placing profits back in the hands of the creators and backers. Boasting elaborate sets, impressive practical makeup and gore effects, and unhinged ingenuity helmed by first-time filmmakers Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein, “Mad Heidi” is the ultimate tribute to grindhouse cinema and the latest fresh twist on a classic favorite to hit theaters through Fathom Events, following the distributor’s popular screenings of the indie horror hit “Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey” in February.