Scream Factory Ushers In Summer With ‘CREEPSHOW’ Collector’s Edition 4K UHD + BD On June 20th!

In CREEPSHOW, masters of the macabre – writer Stephen King and director George A. Romero – conjure up five shocking yarns, each a virtuoso exercise in the ghouls-and-gags style of classic ’50s horror comics. On June 20, 2023, SCREAM FACTORY™ will release CREEPSHOW Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™ combo pack.

Available for the first time being released in 4K UHD™ format, this highly anticipated release features a new 4K scan (2023) from the original camera negative in Dolby Vision and comes loaded with special bonus content. The collector’s edition includes limited-edition collectible slipcover packaging with original theatrical poster art and contains a reversible art wrap featuring alternative art.

Loyal fans and collectors ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18×24 roll poster featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last.

A murdered man emerges from the grave for Father’s Day cake. A meteor’s ooze makes everything … grow. A professor selects his wife as a snack for a crated creature. A scheming husband plants two lovers up to their necks in terror. A malevolent millionaire with an insect phobia becomes the prey of a cockroach army. Add the spirited performances of an excellent cast (Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson, E.G. Marshall and King himself) and the ghoulish makeup wizardry of Tom Savini, and you have a non-stop, thrilling ride in CREEPSHOW.

CREEPSHOW Bonus Features

DISC ONE: 4K UHD

NEW 2023 4K of the original camera negative in Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio Commentary with Director George A. Romero and Special Make-Up Effects Creator Tom Savini

Audio Commentary with cinematographer Michael Gornick

Audio Commentary with composer/first assistant director John Harrison and construction coordinator Ed Fountain

Audio Interviews with director of photography Michael Gornick, actor John Amplas, property master Bruce Alan Miller, and make-up effects assistant Darryl Ferrucci

Mondo Macabre – a look at Mondo’s various Creepshow posters with Mondo co-founder Rob Jones and Mondo Gallery Events Planner Josh Curry

Collecting Creepshow – original props from the film with collector Dave Burian

The Colors of Creepshow – an interview with cinematographer Michael Gornick

Into the Mix – an interview with sound re-recordist Chris Jenkins (13:05)

Still Galleries:

Posters and Lobby Cards (6:44)

Movie Posters (2:20)

Color Stills (2:15)

Special Effects Makeup (6:04)

Behind The Scenes (6:29)

AUDIO:

Dolby Atmos

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY

NEW 2023 4K of the original camera negative

NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio Commentary with Director George A. Romero and Special Make-Up Effects Creator Tom Savini

Audio Commentary with cinematographer Michael Gornick

Audio Commentary with composer/first assistant director John Harrison and construction coordinator Ed Fountain

Audio Interviews with director of photography Michael Gornick, actor John Amplas, property master Bruce Alan Miller, and make-up effects assistant Darryl Ferrucci

Terror and the Three Rivers – a 2018 roundtable discussion

The Comic Book Look – an interview with costume designer Barbara Anderson

Ripped from the Pages – an interview with animator Rick Catizone

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original filming locations

Tom Savini’s Behind the Scenes Footage

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer – English and Spanish

TV Spot

Radio Spots

AUDIO:

Dolby Atmos

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0