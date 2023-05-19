SHAKY SHIVERS: Sung Kang’s 80s-Inspired Horror Comedy Acquired By Cinedigm

Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the 80s-inspired horror comedy Shaky Shivers, from director Sung Kang, known for reprising his role as Han in Fast X, which hits theaters this Friday. The company plans to release Shaky Shivers in theaters this fall, followed by an exclusive release on its horror streaming platform SCREAMBOX.

After winning the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Gasparilla International Film Festival in Tampa, Florida, Shaky Shivers is now set to have its Canadian premiere in June at the Dark Bridges Saskatoon Horror Film Festival.

In Kang’s directorial debut, Shaky Shivers takes viewers on a hilarious and nostalgic journey to an abandoned camp where two young women, played by Brooke Markham (In the Dark) and VyVy Nguyen (The Sympathizer), stumble upon a book of magical spells. Surrounded by classic monsters and drawing inspiration from 80’s horror films, Karen and Lucy find themselves facing a series of supernatural occurrences after a fateful encounter with an old woman. As zombies, werewolves, and BigFoot wreak havoc, the duo must navigate a wild night, armed with an unfamiliar spell book, to restore order before their lives unravel completely.

During the peak of the Covid pandemic, Han made a daring career shift from blockbuster action films to the realm of horror directing. In a nostalgic tribute to the beloved ’80s movies of his youth, he dedicated five weeks to filming Shaky Shivers at a shuttered Girl Scout camp. Set in the ’90s and featuring a thrilling monster mash, the film captures the spirit of the ’80s classics that Han grew up adoring.