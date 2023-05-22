NIALL HORAN Announces Dates For “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024

Chart-topping global superstar Niall Horan announced “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024 – his biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour. He’ll be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including The Show, which will be released by Capitol Records on June 9, 2023. The world tour will kick off on February 21, 2024 in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will launch on May 29, 2024 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL and include shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (June 3), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 14) and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (July 27). See below for itinerary.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi / AAdvantage presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, June 2, at 10:00 AM local time at www.niallhoran.com.

PRESALE: Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official presale credit card of the Niall Horan tour. As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00 AM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences in North America for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include invitation to the pre-show Niall Horan themed lounge, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

A deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the infinite complexity and uncertainty of love, The Show is an endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth. The album is available for pre-order HERE. As he gears up to share his most personal material yet in a truly extraordinary career, Horan is particularly eager to return to the stage. On release day, Horan will perform in New York City as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY. He’ll also be performing at festivals around the world this summer, including Boston Calling.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” says Niall Horan. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Horan, who joined NBC’s The Voice” this season as a new coach, performed his new single “Meltdown” on the show last week. View his performance HERE.

Rolling Stone observed, “Unlike the optimistic pop songs that bury devastating lyrics beneath the sound of sunshine, ‘Meltdown’ keeps up an unrelenting pace that more so echos the heightened anxiety and panic Horan sings about.” Billboardnoted, “’Meltdown’ finds Horan biting off a jumpy pop-rock production and swaggering through some ooo-ooo-ooo melodies; the heartbeat of the song is steady, and the singer-songwriter underlines the reliable pop presence that he was born to inhabit.”

Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. His full-length solo debut Flicker entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017 and contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the 2x RIAA Platinum “This Town.” The album hit the top 10 in 20 countries total. With combined global streams surpassing eight billion, Flicker has gone Platinum in five countries (including the U.S.) and Gold in additional seven countries. Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.

NIALL HORAN – “The Show” LIVE ON TOUR 2024

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR – Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre