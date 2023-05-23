ICE NINE KILLS Announces ‘The Silver Scream Novel’ With Vinyl Audiobook Narrated By Horror Icon TONY TODD

Fresh from the cutting room floor, The Silver Scream exposes the bloodiest behind-the-scenes details of the most gruesome, shocking, true-crime tragedy of our time. Part autopsy, part grisly director’s “cut,” this is the only book with a comprehensive exploration inside the mind of America’s notorious, celluloid-obsessed, rock star turned cinema-copycat murderer, Spencer Charnas.

Bayonet Award–winning television reporter Roy Merkin is the only storyteller in possession of the journals scrawled by disgraced psychotherapist Dr. Ian Black. The Silver Scream reconstructs, with unflinching detail, how fiction became fact, art imitated death, and the most horrific movie murders by the likes of Jason, Leatherface, Freddy, Michael, and the rest became real.

Merkin courageously slashes open the ghoulish mind and tortured nightmares of Spencer himself, probing deeply, with razor-sharp precision. Learn how the box office created so many oblong boxes. Understand why this rock n’ roll heartthrob chose to stop so many human hearts.

Inspired by Ice Nine Kills’ fifth studio album of the same name, The Silver Scream pays homage to some of the great horror film classics of the last forty years. Chock-full of references and nods to films such as Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Saw, Edward Scissorhands, The Shining, and IT, The Silver Scream blends horror fan fiction and Ice Nine Kills’ style of storytelling into a unique concept all its own

The Silver Scream is scheduled to be published August 2023 in hardcover and e-book worldwide, with a limited-edition vinyl audiobook edition featuring Candyman actor Tony Todd.

Signed hardcover + exclusive limited edition vinyl audiobook variant bundles available through ICENINEKILLS.com and RAREBIRDLIT.com.

