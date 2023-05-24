LEGENDARY REAL ESTATE: HGTV Readies Its Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ House Hit The Market!

HGTV has put the famous “Brady Bunch House” in Los Angeles, with its instantly recognizable street view, on the market for immediate sale. In 2019, the network sparked a new era of ‘Brady-mania’ for millions of fans when, as part of its series, A Very Brady Renovation, it transformed the real home located in North Hollywood into a replica of the original set design from The Brady Bunch television series.

As part of the massive renovation, HGTV invested $1.9 million and added 2,000 square feet to the property’s original footprint, including a full second story. Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids’ Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger’s dog house. The listing price is $5.5 million.

HGTV plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the home to help provide up to 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger, an initiative that helps kids living with hunger in the U.S. through No Kid Hungry. The home and many of its contents, including customized pieces such as the green floral living room couch and the credenza with a 3-D printed horse sculpture, will be available for sale beginning this month. The real estate listing will be managed by Danny Brown at Compass.

During A Very Brady Renovation, which attracted more than 28 million viewers, HGTV stars, including the series hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott, worked alongside the cast members who played the six Brady kids to meticulously recreate every detail of the legendary home. HGTV’s next pop culture-inspired series is Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, in which the network changes a Southern California home into a real-life dreamhouse inspired by Mattel’s Barbie®. The series is set to air this summer.

*Donations to No Kid Hungry help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.