USHER Added As Co-Headliner For 2023 “ROOTS PICNIC” Weekend

Eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Usher will be joining the Roots Picnic as a co-headliner and will make his first Northeast appearance since his record-breaking Las Vegas residency along with Ms. Lauryn Hill and multi-platinum hip-hop luminaries The Roots.

Renowned for its complete musical and cultural immersion, the two-day festival will be back at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, 2023. This year, a special stand-up comedy performance from Dave Chappelle and The Roots at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2 kicks off the weekend. Two-day and single-day passes are on sale now at TheRootsPicnic.com.

Ms. Lauryn Hill will co-headline, along with Usher and The Roots, and perform the entirety of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – a rare event­– to celebrate the 25thanniversary of the seminal album’s release. Award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor Dave Chappelle will make his “Roots Picnic” debut performing with The Roots. The impressive line-up also boasts a massive celebration of Philadelphia talent including a headline set from Lil Uzi Vert, the return of Eve during Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set, DJ Drama, Kindred the Family Soul, a State Property Reunion, and more. Check out the full confirmed lineup below.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diddy will no longer appear as part of Roots Picnic 2023.

Usher, the singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and entrepreneur with over 75 million records sold worldwide, is bringing his spectacular Las Vegas residency performance to Philadelphia for a rare appearance as part of Roots Picnic. He last appeared at Roots Picnic in 2016.

Offering an inimitable experience, Roots Picnic also invites crowds to enjoy the fan-favorite Podcast Stage, which will be headlined by live podcasts from Charlamagne Tha God and Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, in addition to Don’t Call Me White Girl, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, and of course, Questlove Supreme. The concourse also boasts various activations and engagements, ranging from film to social justice.

Roots Picnic continues to be one of the summer’s most highly anticipated festivals and a celebration of Philadelphia’s robust music scene. Over the years, it’s been named one of UPROXX’s “Best Festivals For Hip-Hop Fans Of Any Generation” and lauded as “a major staple within the Black community.” Billboard included the Roots Picnic in their Top 50 Music Festivals round-up, and perhaps BET put it best: “The two-day event proves why hip-hop is such a regenerative force of nature.”

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more. “Roots Picnic” isn’t just a cornerstone of the group’s career, but a cornerstone of the culture.

FULL LINEUP:

Usher

The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Syd

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech

PODCAST STAGE:

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don’t Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People’s Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV

Love + Grit

**Lineup subject to change