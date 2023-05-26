BIG FREEDIA Announces ‘Central City’ Album & Unveils New Single “Bigfoot”

Big Freedia, the undisputed Queen Diva of New Orleans bounce music, is thrilled to announce her highly anticipated album, ‘Central City.’ On June 23rd this album will mark a new chapter for the genre as Big Freedia introduces a fresh sound. Set to captivate audiences worldwide,‘Central City’ features an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price and more.

With her infectious energy and powerful presence, Big Freedia has become a trailblazer in the music industry, bringing the vibrant spirit of New Orleans to the global stage. Known for her dynamic performances and groundbreaking contributions to the bounce genre, Big Freedia has earned a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits each new release.

Reflecting on her artistic journey and the evolution of bounce music, Big Freedia shares, “Bounce has been through many iterations—from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce—but my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce. Welcome to Central City, y’all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound.”

Building on the momentum of her previous singles, “Central City Freestyle” and “$100 Bill” featuring Ciara, Big Freedia has already garnered significant attention and praise from the press including Billboard, Rolling Stone, BET, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, GLAAD, VIBE, and more. The album’s third single, “Bigfoot,” is a testament to Big Freedia’s unwavering determination and resilience. In her own words, she describes the song as “a powerful anthem of empowerment and motivation.” With its infectious beats and uplifting lyrics, “Bigfoot” encourages listeners to stand tall, embrace their true selves, and prove any doubters wrong.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike eagerly await the release of ‘Central City’ and are excited to witness Big Freedia’s groundbreaking contribution to the music landscape once again. The album is scheduled to drop on June 23rd and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

PRESAVE: https://bigfreedia.lnk.to/CentralCity

‘CENTRAL CITY’ TRACK LISTING:

1. Central City Freestyle

2. Big Time ft. Kamaiyah

3. Throw It Back

4. Motivate Ya ft. Kelly Price

5. Pop That

6. Bigfoot

7. El Niño ft. Lil Wayne & Boyfriend

8. $100 Bill ft. Ciara

9. Pepto Interlude

10. Booty Like A Drummer

11. You Already Know ft. Sonyae

12. Bitch You Want ft. Faith Evans

13. Life Lessons

14. NOLA Babies

15. Gin In My System

16. Voodoo Magic ft. The Soul Rebels

Big Freedia Tour Dates 2023:

6/2: Stanford, CA at Frost Amphitheater*

6/3: San Diego, CA at Snapdragon Stadium*

6/4: Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bowl*

6/9: New Orleans, LA at City Park*

6/10: Atlanta, GA at Central Park *

6/11: Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theatre *

6/15: Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo

6/17: Kansas City, MO at Boulevardia Festival

6/18: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest

6/23: Brooklyn, NY at Ladyland Festival

6/24: San Francisco, CA at Great Northern Pink Block Party

6/25: Denver, CO at Denver Pride

7/13: Chicago, IL at Millennium Park

7/15: Detroit, MI at Soundboard at Motor City Casino Hotel

7/20: Asheville, NC at The Grey Eagle

7/21: Knoxville, TN at The Bijou Theatre

7/22: Memphis, TN at Growlers

7/23: Little Rock, AR at Black Pride

7/28: Napa, CA at Blue Note Jazz Festival

8/4: Newport Jazz Festival

8/5: Montgomery, NY at City WInery

8/19: Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Pride

8/25: Columbus, OH at Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

* Re:Set Festival with LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX and More

+ with The Soul Rebels

About Big Freedia:

Known as the larger-than-life ambassador of New Orleans Bounce music, Big Freedia is a nationally recognized hip-hop artist, TV personality and cultural influencer. Most recently she made headline news for her feature on Beyoncé’s Grammy-Award winning single, “Break My Soul,” released in 2022.

In addition to releasing her own critically acclaimed EPs, ‘3rd Ward Bounce’ (2018), ‘Louder’ (2020), and ‘Big Diva Energy’ (2021), Big Freedia, also known as the Queen of New Orleans Bounce, also appeared on numerous high profile projects, including Beyoncé’s Grammy award-winning, “Formation,” and on Drake’s “Nice For What,” where she brings her distinctive voice and signature catchphrases to all her work. Last year, she covered “Judas” on Lady Gaga’s Born this Way The Tenth Anniversary album (2021).

Big Freedia’s ascension in the music industry was chronicled over six seasons in the highly rated reality show, ‘Big Freedia Bounces Back’ from 2011-2016 on Fuse TV. Currently, she is filming a brand new series, ‘Big Freedia Means Business,’ chronicling Freedia’s triumphs in music, business and life that will debut in the summer of 2023 on Fuse.

Big Freedia is known for her infectious energy and personality. In 2019, she was the official host for the Met Gala IG Live Stream Red Carpet event and a host of 2021’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve TV celebration. Known by her fans as the “Queen Diva,” Big Freedia is a loud and proud advocate for racial and gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2021, Big Freedia was honored as one of Ebony’s Power 100 and she has appeared on Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, NPR, The Breakfast Club, The Problem with Jon Stewart, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Real. Her critically acclaimed 2015 memoir, God Save the Queen Diva (Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster) was released in paperback in 2020.

