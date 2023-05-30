GORILLAZ Announce Dates For “The Getaway” — On The Run… One Band, One Bus, Four Cities!

Gorillaz have announced The Getaway, a series of four U.S. shows slated for this Fall, with support from KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf. The Getaway will be the final run of U.S. dates in support of the band’s recently released smash album Cracker Island, and will kick off on Sunday, September 10 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, with stops at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Wednesday, September 13 and Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre in Chicago on September 16, before wrapping up on Tuesday, September 19 at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The Fall dates find 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel on the run in the U.S., having packed into their van following Gorillaz’ recent back-to-back Coachella performances – the first of which inspired The Los Angeles Times to proclaim “Gorillaz rule Day 1,” the second described by Uproxx as “electrifying” – and their highly successful 2022 World Tour led by Damon Albarn and the 14-piece live band, aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, May 31st at 10 AM local time. The general onsale will begin Friday, June 2nd at 10 AM local time at Gorillaz.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages may include premium tickets, invitation to the VIP Lounge, VIP exclusive gift item, limited edition city specific poster and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The Gorillaz live experience hailed by Rolling Stone as “an overwhelming pop spectacle, with Damon Albarn’s steady presence to keep the audience focused” draws on 20+ years of genre-bending, paradigm-shifting, consistently innovative musical brilliance. Since their creation at the hands of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs have amassed an unparalleled arsenal of classic tunes including “Clint Eastwood,” “Rock The House,” “Feel Good Inc.,” “Dirty Harry,” “Kids With Guns,” “Stylo,” “On Melancholy Hill,” “Andromeda,” “Tranz,” “Momentary Bliss,” “Désolé,” “New Gold,” and literally dozens more. The BRIT and GRAMMY Award winning band’s albums include this year’s chart-topping Cracker Island, Gorillaz (2001),Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018) and Song Machine – Season One: Strange Timez (2020). A truly global phenomenon, Gorillaz have achieved success in entirely ground-breaking and unique ways, touring the world from San Diego to Syria, Montevideo to Manchester and winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor. The band is recognized by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

GORILLAZ ‘The Getaway’ Shows

Fall 2023

Sun Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Wed Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Q2 Stadium

Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 19 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf to support on all dates.