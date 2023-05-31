HBO Releases Official Trailer For Original Drama Series ‘THE IDOL’

Prepare for your next television obsession! HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the HBO Original drama series THE IDOL. THE IDOL debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The series premiered at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

The series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

Official Synopsis: After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The cast for the series includes Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. Also starring Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

Series Credits: Co-creators Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim; Executive producers Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White; all episodes directed by Sam Levinson. Produced in partnership with A24.