JANELLE MONÁE Announces Dates For ‘THE AGE OF PLEASURE’ North American Tour

Critically acclaimed and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monáe announced her Age of Pleasure Tour across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on August 30 at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA, making stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Kansas City, New York City, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA at YouTube Theater on October 18.
Monáe’s highly anticipated new album, The Age of Pleasure, will be releasing June 9th via Atlantic Records featuring her latest scintillating new single, “Lipstick Lover,” available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. An official emotion picture, directed by Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson – Watch HERE.
Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presales (details below) beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM Local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster.com.
VERIZON UP PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Age of Pleasure Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM local until Tuesday, June 6 at 10pm local. For more details visitVerizon Up.
AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES:
Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
* non-Live Nation date
ABOUT JANELLE MONÁE
Janelle Monáe is without question one of the most celebrated artists of the modern era, an 8x GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, and fashion icon known worldwide for her inimitable style and visionary sound. With multiple celebrated albums, THE ARCHANDROID (2010), THE ELECTRIC LADY (2013), and DIRTY COMPUTER (2018), which was nominated for album of the year, and received numerous critically-acclaimed theatrical and television performances, and her unwavering activism for social justice and the LGBTQIA+ community, Monáe continues to be one of the most compelling and important artists of this generation.
