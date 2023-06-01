CRYSTAL HEAD VODKA Rings In Pride Month With Specialty “Paint Your Pride” Bottle Release!

Crystal Head Vodka, an ultra-premium vodka brand known for its signature skull bottle, announced today the launch of its limited-edition “Paint Your Pride” bottle following the success of the rainbow bottle launched in 2020, in honor of Pride month in June. Crystal Head uses only the highest-quality ingredients to create unique expressions of ultra-premium vodka that are completely additive-free. The specialty Pride bottle displays a colorful, paint-splattered design against a white bottle to artistically house Crystal Head’s original Canadian corn-based vodka.

With this latest limited-edition Pride bottle, made with a one-of-a-kind decoration process, Crystal Head Vodka continues to bring the creative spirit to life. Crystal Head Vodka is known for its iconic skull shape bottle symbolizing life, reflecting power and enlightenment. The Pride bottle’s artistic charm shines brightly with the integration of additional colors to celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2023 Pride bottle contains the original, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka crafted from Canadian corn, offering neutral grain aromas with a delicate touch of citrus. Silky smooth with a hint of sweetness and vanilla, ending with a sweet, creamy finish. The award-winning spirit is sugar-free, gluten-free and seven times filtered to ensure a premium drinking experience.

“We’re ecstatic about the launch of the “Paint Your Pride” bottle, utilizing art as a form of empowerment while inspiring social change and fostering community,” said Dan Aykroyd, Crystal Head Vodka founder, actor and musician. “Art is an essential tool of empowerment LGBTQ+ creators embrace as a means of positive visibility and proud, authentic self-representation. We’re thrilled that this bottle embodies these values quintessential to the Crystal Head brand and LGBTQ+ community.”

Crystal Head Vodka is committed to supporting LGBTQ+ communities with continuous global efforts throughout the year. The brand is dedicated to using its platform as a tool to educate, support, and value its partnerships with LGBTQ+ communities around the world, such as Boston Globe Sip The Rainbow, Human Rights Campaign, Kaleidoscope Trust, Mid-South Pride and Test Positive Awareness Network (TPAN), among others.

Launched in limited quantity, Crystal Head Vodka’s “Paint Your Pride” bottle is 750 ml and available in select markets for a limited time. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

For more information about Crystal Head Vodka, visit crystalheadvodka.com or on social media @crystalheadvodka.

About Crystal Head Vodka

Multi-award-winning, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka was created by actor Dan Aykroyd and renowned artist John Alexander, who designed the iconic skull bottle to symbolize life, reflecting power and enlightenment. Creativity is at the heart of Crystal Head Vodka, with the desire to inspire those who think differently and encourage their creative pursuits. Crystal Head Vodka uses only the highest-quality ingredients and pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada, to create unique, additive-free, ultra-premium vodka expressions. As a distinctive finishing touch, Crystal Head Vodka is filtered through layers of Herkimer Diamonds. Crystal Head Vodka produces three expressions of vodka: original, made from locally sourced Canadian corn, Aurora, crafted from English wheat, and Onyx, crafted with Blue Weber Agave sourced from a single farm in Mexico. Crystal Head Vodka is now sold in over 75 countries around the world. For more information, visit crystalheadvodka.com.