Girl, You Know It’s True! — ‘‘Milli Vanilli’ Documentary Coming to Paramount+ In Fall 2023!

Paramount+ has announced the acquisition of the new feature-length documentary MILLI VANILLI, which will premiere exclusively on the service this fall in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria following its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 10 , at 8:30 PM.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MRC, MILLI VANILLI tells the story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who became fast friends during their youth in Germany. With Rob coming from a broken home and Fabrice having left an abusive household, they shared a similar upbringing, as well as a future goal: to become famous superstars. In a few short years, their dreams came true. Their first album went platinum six times in 1989, and their hit “Girl You Know It’s True” sold over 30 million singles worldwide. Rob and Fab, better known as Milli Vanilli, became the world’s most popular pop duo in 1990 and won the GRAMMY for Best New Artist. However, their ascension to success came with a devastating price that ultimately led to their infamous undoing.

“For over 30 years, the story of Milli Vanilli – in particular Rob and Fab – has been reduced to sensational headlines,” says director Luke Korem. “With this documentary, we pull back the curtain on pop music. Featuring interviews with the real singers, record executives, the producer mastermind behind the deception and exclusive interviews with Rob and Fab, we unveil the truth of this complex, exciting and dramatic story. I’m thrilled that Paramount+ shares our vision and will bring this film to audiences around the world.”

“Finally – the true story of Milli Vanilli has been told!” says Fabrice Morvan. “I’m thankful Luke Korem and his team went to the lengths that they did. The journey I returned to during the filming of this documentary didn’t leave any stone unturned. At last I can close this chapter in peace … Get ready to take a walk in our steel-toe boots.”

MILLI VANILLI is directed and produced by Luke Korem, and produced by Bradley Jackson, MRC, Keep On Running Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios. Hanif Abdurraqib and Kim Marlowe serve as executive producers.