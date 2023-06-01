Rock Legends TENACIOUS D Unleash Cover of Chris Isaak Classic “Wicked Game”

Tenacious D – the greatest band in the world, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – have finally released a recorded version of their viral, fan-favorite live cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” The cover comes on the heels of the band’s first new song in five years, “Video Games,” which has been streamed nearly 15 million times in less than a month.

A video for the cover of “Wicked Game,” directed by longtime D collaborator Taylor Stephens and featuring our dynamic duo in a glorious, romantic romp by the sea, is out now as well.

Tenacious D will also be the special guest at this year’s Video Game Awards, happening on June 25th at the Hollywood Bowl, where they will, indeed, be performing their new song “Video Games.”

Tenacious D are currently playing sold out shows around the world. A list of the band’s tour dates are below.

Tenacious D 2023 Tour Dates:

6/2/23 Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

6/3/23 Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

6/4/23 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

6/6/23 Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

6/7/23 Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

6/8/23 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/10/23 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

6/12/23 Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

6/13/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

6/14/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy

6/16/23 London, England @ O2 Arena

6/18/23 Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival

