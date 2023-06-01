‘The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season’ Speeds Onto Blu-ray In August — Special Features Revealed!

The fast-paced DC Super Hero drama ends its nine-season run as The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season arrives on Blu-rayTM Disc and DVD on August 29, 2023. The action continues through all 13 episodes of the final season along with brand-new bonus content. The season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Also available on August 29, is The Flash: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD, which includes 184 episodes from the exhilarating DC series along with hours of bonus content from all nine seasons in one complete set.

What’s it all about? After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week after their epic battle, and Barry Allen aka The Flash and Iris West-Allen are reconnecting and growing closer than ever. When a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City, led by a powerful and unknown new threat, The Flash and his team including Meta-Empath Cecile Horton, the light-powered meta, Allegra Garcia, brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine, must once again defy the odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. In their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, to save Central City one last time.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Arrow, Glee), Candice Patton (The Game), Danielle Panabaker (Sky High, Friday the 13th), Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), Kayla Compton (Making Moves), Brandon McKnight (The Shape of Water) and Jon Cor (Shadowhunters).Based on the characters from DC,?The Flash?is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale),?Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation, Eureka), Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, Riverdale,?Black Lightning, Supergirl), Jonathan Butler, and Sam Chalsen (Sleepy Hollow).

SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE:

The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster (featurette)

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season and The Flash: The Complete Series will be available to purchase August 29, 2023 on Blu-ray Disc and DVD both online and in-store at major retailers. The series is also available now to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.

The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season

Wednesday Ever After Hear No Evil Rogues of War The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1 The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2 The Good, the Bad and the Lucky Wildest Dreams Partners in Time It’s My Party and I’ll Die if I Want To A New World, Part 1 A New World, Part 2 A New World, Part 3 A New World, Part 4

The Flash: The Complete Series Includes 184 one-hour episodes plus previously released special features.