“Oh.My.GAWD!” — CENTRAL PERK COFFEE Dazzles With Three Incredible New Blends!

In the Fall of 2022, long-time fans of the series ‘Friends’ were treated to something special to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary. It was then that Warner Bros. announced that the iconic coffee shop frequented by Monica, Rachel, Chandler, and Joey, ‘Central Perk,’ had become a living, breathing entity! Comprised of industry experts from the coffee, specialty food and beverage, hospitality, and entertainment worlds — including Top Chef and multiple James Beard Foundation Award Winner Tom Colicchio — Central Perk Coffee immediately filled a void for long-suffering fans who wanted their pipin’ hot cup of joe served with a dash of nostalgia.

The initial run of coffee included the “How You Doin’?” (medium roast), “Pivot Blend” (medium dark roast), and “We Were On A “Coffee” Break” (dark roast). The results were undeniable as people around the country clamored for a taste of their offerings, which are available by visiting www.centralperk.com.

Just in time for the Summer of 2023, Central Perk Coffee has unveiled an exciting “second season” by expanding the product line with three unique blends. And let me tell you, this new run of flavor rivals the debut! Here’s the break-down:

“Oh.My.GAWD!” (Cold Brew Blend)

As summer heats up, we only have one rule: keep the cold brew flowing. While quality cold brews, which everyone agrees on, can be hard to come by, this fantastic blend delivers on every level. Featuring silky chocolate, butterscotch, molasses, and citrus notes, “Oh.My.GAWD!” is an earthy blend that is excellent black or paired with your favorite creamer. It only took a cup to verify that this release is precisely what the doctor ordered to cure those afternoon doldrums!

“Gunther!” (Espresso)

If you find yourself “always stuck in second gear,” this Espresso will “be there for you” to power you through! This full-bodied Espresso honors Central Perk’s beloved barista, Gunther, which the late-great James Michael Tyler played. Incredibly tasty and smooth, “Gunther!” features a bold acidity, and smoky caramel taste, with dark chocolate and rich caramel notes. Simply put, this is the high-class stuff you put out when you’re trying to catch the eye of a lady like Rachel Green!

“Moo Point” (Our First-Ever Decaf Blend…I KNOW!!!)

While we tend to be a highly caffeinated bunch, there is a time and need for everything. However, if you’re trying to cut back on caffeine but can’t live without your morning coffee, this new release from Central Perk might be the right fit for you. This delightful medium-body decaf brew, clocking in at around 99.7% caffeine-free, Moo Point is just as satisfying as its full-throttled counterparts. Along the way, you’ll experience subtle notes of fine chocolate, lemon, blackberry, and a touch of honey.

It’s important to note that these products are both Orthodox Union Certified Kosher and Gluten Free!

Central Perk Coffee offers blends as unique as the characters we’ve loved for over three decades. Their coffees are available in both whole bean, ground, and the ever-popular pod styles. The memorable blends retail at around $16.99 per 10 oz bag and will brighten the day for any fan of the legendary series. Central Perk also offers up a subscription service for coffee fanatics. With a few simple clicks, you can have their coffee delivered straight to your doorstep every 15, 30, 60, or 90 days (and rack up some additional savings). Simply put, it’s more than a gimmick — It’s great coffee!

To keep up to date with everything happening at Central Perk Coffeehouse or place your orders for your favorite Central Perk Coffee, visit www.CentralPerk.com and follow @centralperk on IG.