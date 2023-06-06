311 Announce Fall Tour With Special Guests AWOLNATION And BLAME MY YOUTH

311 have announced their upcoming fall tour with special guests AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth. The tour kicks off in Clive, IA on September 19 and will be making stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Grand Junction, Salt Lake City, and more before wrapping up in Highland, CA on October 8.

Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

Fan pre-sale tickets available June 6 @ 12pm local

Spotify pre-sale tickets available June 7 @ 10am local

Bandsintown pre-sale tickets available June 8 @ 10am local

Venue pre-sale tickets available June 8 @ 10am local

All tickets will be on sale June 9 at 10am local time at www.311.com/tour

“We’re super excited to get out on the road with AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth,” shares Nick Hexum.“ I’m a big fan of both of those bands and we’re getting hit some towns we haven’t played in a long while. Stoked!”

311 Tour Dates 2023

June 29 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

June 30 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

July 1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19 – Clive, IA – Horizon Events Center^

September 20 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center^

September 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

September 23 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond^

September 24 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino^

September 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory^

September 27 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre^

September 29 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater^

September 30 – Wichita KS – WAVE^

October 1 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC^

October 4 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park^

October 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

October 7 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*

October 8 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino**

October 22 – Pomona, CA – In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival: Rock 2 Freedom*

* Festival appearance

^ With AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth

** With AWOLNATION

ABOUT 311

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Chad Sexton (drums), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), and P-Nut (bass).

311 mixes rock, rap, reggae & funk into their own unique, hybrid sound – and 33 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S.

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead.

311’s celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual, headlining, amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. Summer touring season. Past support acts include: The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Sublime with Rome, Cypress Hill, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, The Roots, Matisyahu, and Ziggy Marley.

311 have released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVD’s and a boxed-set, and have sold over 9 million records in the U.S.

Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Sales Chart – and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Radio Chart – including three #1 singles: “Down,” “Love Song,” and “Don’t Tread On Me” – along with ”Amber,” “All Mixed Up,” “Come Original,” “Creatures For Awhile,” “Hey You,” and “Sunset in July.”

For more info, visit 311.com