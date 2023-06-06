QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Announce Dates For ‘The End is Nero’ North American Tour

Queens of the Stone Age are back! After a triumphant return on the battlegrounds of Boston Calling and Sonic Temple, the legendary band has announced the details of their North American tour, which will kick off on August 3rd in Sterling Heights, MI. Queens of The Stone Age and Citi pre-sales begin Tuesday, June 6th at 10am local time, with public on-sale following Friday June 9th, 10am local time. The east coast leg of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed. Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will support on the mid-west and west coast dates.

The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is “in a month or two.” They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.

In Times New Roman… will be available digitally and physically on June 16th via Matador Records. On the eve of release fans are invited to ring in the long awaited album at MIDNIGHT CLUB parties taking place at record shops and pubs across 23 countries. The MIDNIGHT CLUB starts at 11pm June 15th and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch including limited edition colored vinyl, and—in a few select locations—signed merchandise and ticket giveaways. MIDNIGHT CLUB will provide the QOTSA faithful with a first chance to hear In Times New Roman… in its entirety, amongst friends, family and of course appropriate levels of bacchanalia.

For more information on the MIDNIGHT CLUB locations, visit: https://qotsa.ffm.to/midnightclub

To pre-order In Times New Roman…, shop new exclusive merchandise or join the sock of the month club visit https://store.qotsa.com/

Citi is the official card of the below Queens of the Stone Age US headline shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 6th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 8th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Full routing below – for tickets and info visit https://qotsa.com/tour

Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero Tour:

August 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors*

August 7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*

August 9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

August 11 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*

August 12 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

August 15 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

August 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit*

August 18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre *

August 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

September 16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory**

September 19 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse**

September 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

September 23 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

September 24 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

September 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP**

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion**

September 29 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair**

October 2 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

October 3 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum**

October 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena**

October 6 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support