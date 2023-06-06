THE DARKNESS Announce North American Dates of “Permission To Land 20 Tour”

This year finds Britain’s beloved rock band THE DARKNESS – singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor – celebrating 20 years since they birthed Permission To Land, the multi-platinum, chart-topping debut album that changed the face of rock music forever.

To celebrate the landmark occasion, The Darkness will embark on the global Permission To Land 20 tour, with North American dates kicking off on October 3rd in San Francisco and wrapping on October 22nd in Washington, D.C.

Ticket pre-sale begins June 6th @12pm local times / Public on-sale starts June 9th @10am local times via: https://www.thedarknesslive.com/tour-dates/. VIP Experience ticket upgrades will be available across all shows.

Frontman Justin Hawkins shares, “When Permission to Land landed, twenty short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe. As if by magic, Rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again…Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty! The Darkness. The best. For you. Forever.”

The shows promise to be a grand spectacle with the band playing the much-lauded, award-winning, foot-stomping, guitar-wailing, groove-making masterpiece in full. Kicking off with the splendid rifferama of “Black Shuck” they’ll blast their way through all of Permission To Land’s eleven tracks, including “Growing On Me,” “Love Is Only A Feeling,” “Giving Up,” “Love On The Rocks With No Ice,” “Get Your Hands Off My Woman” and of course the iconic “I Believe In A Thing Called Love.”

In addition to Permission To Land’s splendid confection of rock brilliance, the band will pump out a bonus “Best Of The Rest” set stuffed to the gills with all the hits and fan favorites from The Darkness’ six subsequent studio albums: One Way Ticket To Hell…and Back, Hot Cakes, Last Of Our Kind, Pinewood Smile, Easter Is Cancelled and Motorheart. It’s enough to make any music fan go weak at the knees!

A special expanded Permission To Land deluxe album version called Permission To Land…Again is due out this fall on Warner Music.

PERMISSION TO LAND 20 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES :

10/3 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

10/4 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

10/6 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/7 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

10/8 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/10 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

10/11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

10/13 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

10/14 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

10/15 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/17 Boston, MA Big Night Live

10/18 New York, NY Terminal 5

10/19 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

10/21 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

10/22 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club

Connect with The Darkness:

https://www.facebook.com/thedarknessofficial/

https://twitter.com/thedarkness

https://www.instagram.com/thedarkness/

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheActualDarkness