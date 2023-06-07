TENACIOUS D Announces Dates For Special Run of Shows For Fall of 2023!

Tenacious D – the greatest band in the world, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – are thrilled to announce the expansion of their Spicy Meatball Tour in select cities across the United States this fall. A list of the dates can be found below, with support acts to be announced. Artist presale begins today at 9am PT, followed by local presales from 10am to 10pm local time on June 8th. General onsale begins Friday, June 9th at 10am local time.

The tour dates come on the heels of the recently-released recorded version of Tenacious D’s viral, fan-favorite live cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” The single is accompanied by a video directed by longtime D collaborator Taylor Stephens, and features our dynamic duo in a glorious, romantic romp by the sea. Last month, they released their first new song in five years, “Video Games,” which has been streamed over 18 million times across all platforms in less than a month. The animated music video, created by Oney Plays, brings video game-ified versions of Jack and Kyle to life in classic and hilarious ways.

In addition to the single releases, Tenacious D will be the special guest at this year’s Video Game Awards, happening on June 25th at the Hollywood Bowl, where they will, indeed, be performing “Video Games.”

Full Tour Dates (new dates in BOLD):

6/7/23 Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

6/8/23 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/10/23 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

6/12/23 Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

6/13/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

6/14/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy

6/16/23 London, England @ O2 Arena

6/18/23 Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival

6/25/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Video Game Awards)

9/6/23 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/7/23 Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater

9/9/23 Indianapolis, IN @ All IN Music Festival

9/11/23 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

9/13/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/14/23 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/15/23 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

