MICHAEL JAI WHITE and JACKSON RATHBONE Turn Up The Intensity In Official Trailer For ‘THE ISLAND’

The official trailer for Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite) and Jackson Rathbone (Twilight) high-octane action thriller, THE ISLAND, has arrived. The film is coming to select theaters, on demand and digital July 21 from director Shaun Piccinino (Netflix’s That’s Amor) and Saban Films.

Check out the trailer, along with the official poster art for the film below.

Official Synopsis: When his brother is killed, LAPD officer Mark (Michael J. White) leaves the city to return to the island he grew up on. Seeking answers and ultimately vengeance, he soon finds himself in a bloody battle with the corrupt tycoon who’s taken over the island paradise.