Pop Culture Icon DAVE COULIER Announces ‘Full House Rewind with David Coulier’ Podcast Series!

Legendary funnyman and pop culture icon, Dave Coulier has announced plans to bring back the “Full House” experience like never before along with PodCo with their new series “Full House Rewind with David Coulier.” Set to be released through PodCo later this summer, the newly announced PodCo series will give its viewers, listeners, and fans of the shows the ultimate behind the scenes experience with never before revealed stories from big name guests spanning both series “Full House,” and “Fuller House” in a fun new variety show style series.

About “Full House Rewind with David Coulier”: You got it, dude! Grab your scrunchies and your windbreakers because we’re taking a trip through the 80s and 90s for the first-ever Full House rewatch podcast! Join beloved Director, Actor, Comedian and Television Host Dave Coulier (“Joey Gladstone”) as he reminisces on what it was like to grow up with your favorite TV family. From Uncle Jesse’s hair to Michelle’s attitude, relieve some of the most hilarious and heartfelt moments with exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and interviews from VERY special guests. Full House Rewind will have a variety show feel with recurring segments and bits that along the way explore different family dynamics and relationships and how deeply the show impacted their own. Whether you’ve been a fan since the beginning or you’re watching “Full House” for the first time, there’s room for you in our home!

About PodCo: Led by husband and wife producing team, Brendan Rooney (The Vulnerable Podcast, I Hear Voices Podcast) and Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens, Kim Possible, The Vulnerable Podcast), PodCo (The Podcast Company) is a new dynamic podcast network focused on capturing gripping conversations between iconic personalities. PodCo believes the future of podcasting lies in both the visual and audio mediums and incorporates a unique hybrid format, via its state-of-the-art studio system located in Downtown Los Angeles, to keep both its listeners and viewers highly engaged.

About Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier is a big part of family television. As an Actor, Director, Writer and Comedian he has participated in many of our favorite shows.

From his central role as Joey Gladstone on the Full House and Fuller House hit series, through voice work on renowned animation shows like Scooby Doo, The Jetsons, American Dad, Robot Chicken and more, he has entered our homes and provided joy, happiness and connection.

One of Dave’s most rewarding experiences was working with Jim Henson on the hugely successful animated hit, Jim Henson’s Muppet Babies, which was a 4-time Emmy Award Winner for Best Animated Series for CBS. Another highlight was voicing the character of Peter Venkman on ABC’s The Real Ghostbusters.

As a host, Dave’s first show was Out Of Control on Nickelodeon. While co-starring on Full House, Dave hosted America’s Funniest People and World’s Funniest Videos for ABC. Dave, being a big hit with families worldwide, also hosted Animal Kidding for Animal Planet and America’s Most Talented Kids for the i/PAX Network.

He has directed several episodes of Fuller House for Warner Bros. Fuller House aired on Netflix and has won the People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice and Teen Choice awards for Favorite Family Sitcom. Fuller House was also nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program. That same season, Dave received a GLAAD Award nomination for the episode he directed titled, “The Prom.”

Dave’s been a spokesman and starred in his own, hilarious GEICO ad for television. He’s has been a brand ambassador for General Mills, being featured on the cover of Cheerios for General Mill’s “Box Tops For Education” program with his trademark “Cut it Out.” Dave starred with John Stamos and Bob Saget in a hysterical Super Bowl TV commercial for Dannon Oikos Yogurt.

Dave can also be seen on The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling on HBO and The Comedy Store docuseries on Showtime.

Dave co-founded and launched Grilled Cheese Media with animator, Bob Harper, partnering with CyberGroup Studios for their first animated TV production titled, Yum Yum. In 2021, Dave completed his standup comedy tour of 24 Air Force Bases across the USA.

Dave is starring in and Executive Producer on the TV series Live+Local for Sony Affirm now streaming on Pureflix. Dave resides in his home state of Michigan with his wife, photographer and producer, Melissa and their dogs Shorty and Ziggy. In his free time, Dave participates in other interests including flying airplanes (he is an instrument rated pilot), boating, building and remodeling homes, working with his tractor on his property, playing ice hockey, golfing, and fishing.

Visit the official website of Dave Coulier at www.davecoulier.com.