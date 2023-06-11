COLDPLAY Announces 2024 Asian Dates

Following the spectacular sellout success of Coldplay’s November 2023 Asia / Australia shows, the band have today announced a second run of Asia dates for January and February 2024, as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

The dates include an unprecedented run of shows at Singapore’s National Stadium, with the band becoming the first act to play four nights at the venue.

Since the first Music Of The Spheres World Tour date in March 2022, the band have sold over 7 million tickets – the most for any tour over the last two years. The tour has also received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Last week, the band issued an update on the tour’s sustainability initiatives, revealing that, on a show-by-show comparison, their current tour has so far produced 47% less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17, and that 5 million trees have already been planted around the world (one for each concert goer).

Fans can register for access to the ticket presale – which begins for all shows on Monday, June 19 – at signup.coldplay.com now. The general sale will begin on Tuesday, June 20.

Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost the equivalent of $20 USD per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).

The band have also revealed their support acts for Tokyo (Yoasobi), Kaohsiung (Accusefive), Kuala Lumpur (Bunga) and Jakarta (Rahmania Astrini).

DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in their mission to cut the tour’s direct emissions by 50%.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:

JUNE

21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Support: CHVRCHES, Laila Al Habash)

22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Support: CHVRCHES, Laila Al Habash)

25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

JULY

1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund (Support: GRIFF, Caroline Alves)

2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund (Support: GRIFF, Caroline Alves)

5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken (Support: GRIFF, Jada)

6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken (Support: GRIFF, Jada)

8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoe? Tauran)

16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoe? Tauran)

18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoe? Tauran)

19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoe? Tauran)

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

OCTOBER

1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

NOVEMBER

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

15:: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmania Astrini)

18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum)

19: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum)

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga)

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila -Philippine Arena (Support: TBA)

23: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA)

24: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA)

27: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA)

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA)