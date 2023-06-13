MOB LAND: Official Trailer For John Travolta & Stephen Dorff Crime-Thriller Unveiled!

Saban Films has rolled out the official trailer and poster art for their highly-anticipated new film, MOB LAND, from director Nicholas Maggio. The film stars John Travolta (Pulp Fiction, Grease), Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead, Red Riding Hood), Stephen Dorff (Blade, Old Henry), Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”, Spring Breakers) and Kevin Dillon (Platoon, ‘Entourage’).

‘MOB LAND’ is slated to hit theaters on August 4th, 2023.

Official Synopsis: Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez) robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law, Trey (Kevin Dillon). But the supposedly easy score takes a violent turn, alerting the New Orleans mafia’s revenge-seeking enforcer (Stephen Dorff), who threatens Shelby’s wife (Ashley Benson) and daughter. With its unpredictable twists and turns, Mob Land is a heart-pounding, action thriller.