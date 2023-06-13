Scream Factory To Unleash ‘NIGHTBREED’ Collector’s Edition 4K UHD + BD Combo Pack In August!

Experience Clive Barker’s classic masterpiece in terror as you’ve never seen it before! On August 1, 2023, SCREAM FACTORY™ will release NIGHTBREED Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™ combo pack. Available for the first time being released in 4K UHD format, this highly anticipated release features a new 4K scan of the best-surviving film elements from the “Theatrical cut” and comes loaded with “Director’s Cut” on Blu-ray and special bonus content. The collector’s edition includes collectible slipcover packaging with original theatrical poster art and a reversible art wrap featuring alternative art.

Written and directed by visionary filmmaker Clive Barker (creator of Hellraiser) and based on his popular novel Cabal, the cult-classic film, NIGHTBREED, stars Craig Sheffer (Hellraiser: Inferno), Anne Bobby (Born on the Fourth of July), David Cronenberg (Director, Eastern Promises), Charles Haid (Hill Street Blues) and features a soundtrack by award-winning composer Danny Elfman.

Boone (Craig Sheffer) may be a troubled young man, but his troubles are just beginning. Set up as the fall guy in a string of slasher murders, he decides he’ll hide by crossing the threshold that separates “us” from “them” and sneak into the forbidden subterranean realm of Midian. Boone will live among the monsters.

Hellraiser creator Clive Barker writes (adapting his novel Cabal) and directs this vivid leap into horror that asks: in the battle of man vs. monster, who’s really the monster? The answer supplies flesh-crawling suspense, sudden fear, a colorful Danny Elfman score and a creepy array of shape-shifting beings. They are the Nightbreed, denizens of a world beyond death, beyond the imagination, perhaps beyond anything you’ve seen.

DISC 1: 4K UHD (Theatrical Cut)

NEW 2023 4K scan of the best surviving film elements

In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with film critics Adrian J. Smith and David Flint

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. 5.1

DISC 2: Blu-Ray (Theatrical Cut)

NEW 2023 4K scan of the best surviving film elements

Audio Commentary with film critics Adrian J. Smith and David Flint

Memories of Midian – an interview with actor Nicholas Vince

Walking the Line Between Heaven and Hell – interview with critic Kat Ellinger

Speaking Up for the Monsters – an interview with critic Kim Newman

Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1

DISC 3: Blu-Ray (Director’s Cut)

Audio Commentary with writer director Clive Barker and restoration producer Mark Allan Miller

Tribes of the Moon: The Making of NIGHTBREED – a 72-minute documentary on the production

Making Monsters – a look at the special makeup effects

Fire! Fights! Stunts! – a look at the second unit shoot

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1

DISC 4 – Bonus Disc (Blu-Ray):

Special Features:

Deleted Scenes

Monster Prosthetics Masterclass

Cutting Compromise

The Painted Landscape

Matte Painting Tests

Makeup Tests

Stop Motion Lost Footage

Rehearsal Test

Still Galleries – sketches, deleted scene photos, poster and pre-production, on-the-set images.