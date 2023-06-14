‘Metalocalypse: The Complete Series’ Set To Hit Digital & DVD August 15th!

Get ready to shred with the heaviest metal band ever assembled – Dethklok! Join lead vocalist Nathan Explosion, Skwisgaar Skwigelf, Toki Wartooth, William Murderface, and Pickles, as they tour the globe annihilating places and melting faces. For the first time ever, all episodes from Adult Swim’s award-winning original adult animated series are brought together in one set with Metalocalypse: The Complete Series! Binge all 62 episodes of the four-season run, previously released special features, and the final death rock opera Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera.

Metalocalypse: The Complete Series will be available on August 15, 2023 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. DVD will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers. Pre-order your copy now.

The quarter-hour animated series chronicles the world’s most popular entertainment act in the known universe—extreme metal band, DETHKLOK—as they balance their rabid popularity with the brutality of everyday life. Metalocalypse originally premiered in 2006 on Adult Swim and was created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha.

Official Synopsis: Between the pressures of fame, family, their psycho fans, and a secret organization out to destroy them, the biggest death metal band on the planet will rock the world or die trying. Whether you’re a lifelong fan, or new to the brutality, bow down to Metalocalypse: The Complete Series. It doesn’t get any more metal than this!

Metalocalypse: The Complete Series includes all the bonus materials that have been lovingly created over the years, and carefully curated for you now.