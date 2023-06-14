STEVIE NICKS ‘Complete Studio Albums & Rarities’ Box Set Release Set For July!

Stevie Nicks released her solo debut in 1981, a quadruple-platinum #1 smash that launched her immensely successful solo career. The beloved singer-songwriter has released eight acclaimed solo records, selling nearly 10 million albums in the U.S. and influencing generations worldwide. She’s also the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first as a member of Fleetwood Mac and then as a solo artist in 2019.

Rhino combines all of Nicks’ solo studio albums in a new, career-spanning boxed set. It comes with eight albums: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014). The collection also features Rarities, a new compilation of hard-to-find tracks only available with the set. Several albums were newly remastered from the analog masters for this release, including Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La.

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES will be available on July 28 as a 10-CD set and digitally. A newly remastered version of “ONE MORE BIG TIME ROCK AND ROLL STAR” from RARITIES is available today on all digital download and streaming services. Originally released as the B-side to “Talk To Me”, the lead single from Stevie’s 1985 album Rock A Little, “One More Big Time Rock & Roll Star” was also included as a part of The Enchanted Works of Stevie Nicks box set in 1998.

A limited-edition, 16-LP version will be available the same day exclusively from Rhino.com. Several albums in the collection are making their vinyl debut, including Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La, and In Your Dreams. All three – plus The Other Side of the Mirror and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault – will be released as double LPs housed in gatefold sleeves. The new Rarities collection comes as a 3-LP set in a tri-fold sleeve.

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES follows Nicks’ musical journey across four decades and features her Top 10 hits, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), “Leather And Lace” (with Don Henley), “Stand Back,” and “Talk To Me.” Other essential hits include “Edge Of Seventeen,” “If Anyone Falls,” “I Can’t Wait,” and “Rooms On Fire.”

The boxed set underscores Nicks’ longevity as a solo artist. Six of her eight studio albums were Top 10 hits in the U.S., including her solo debut, Bella Donna, which topped the Billboard 200 in 1981. That album was certified quadruple platinum and remains her best-selling solo effort. Her other albums enjoyed incredible commercial success as well. The Wild Heart is double platinum, Rock a Little and The Other Side of the Mirror are platinum, while Street Angel and Trouble in Shangri-La are certified gold.

Rarities collects 23 of Nicks’ best non-album tracks, including numerous contributions to film and television soundtracks like “Blue Lamp” from Heavy Metal and “Free Fallin’” from Party of Five. Several B-sides are featured in the set, including “One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star,” the flipside to her 1985 hit, “Talk To Me.” A trio of songs originally released on Nicks’ 1991 hits collection Timespace also appear, including “Love’s A Hard Game To Play.” Rarities closes with Nicks’ most recent release, her 2022 cover of Buffalo Springfield’s classic “For What It’s Worth.”

Nicks has concerts scheduled this summer and fall, including several stadium shows co-headlining with Billy Joel. Her next performance will be on June 16 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES

Bella Donna

The Wild Heart

Rock a Little

The Other Side of the Mirror

Street Angel

Trouble in Shangri-La

In Your Dreams

24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault

Rarities

RARITIES

3-LP Track Listing

Side One

“Blue Lamp”

“Sleeping Angel”

“Garbo”

“Violet And Blue”

Side Two

“One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star”

“Battle Of The Dragon”

“Real Tears”

“Sometimes It’s A Bitch”

Side Three

“Love’s A Hard Game To Play”

“Desert Angel”

“Mirror, Mirror”

“Inspiration”

Side Four

“Thousand Days”

“God’s Garden”

“Somebody Stand By Me”

Side Five

“Free Fallin’”

“Reconsider Me”

“If You Ever Did Believe”

“Crystal”

Side Six

“Touched By An Angel”

“Not Fade Away”

“My Heart”

“For What It’s Worth”