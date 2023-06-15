DVD Review: ‘The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series’ — The Most Adventure You Can Have Without Leaving The House!

For what seems like an eternity, fans of The Venture Bros. finally have reason to celebrate once more! On June 13th, Warner Bros. released ‘The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series‘ into the wild! This highly-sought after release marks the first time all of the episodes of Adult Swim’s award-winning original adult animated series have been united in one gorgeously packaged 14-disc DVD set.

What’s the show all about? — “The Venture Bros” was the brainchild of Christopher McCulloch, known by his pseudonym “Jackson Publick” and Doc Hammer. Capturing the hearts and minds of the Adult Swim crowd from 2003 to 2018, the show is a satirical parody of the adventure and superhero genres, mainly influenced by the action-adventure cartoons of the 1960s and 1970s. In many ways, the series feels like ‘Johnny Quest,’ ‘Scooby-Doo’ and ‘The Hardy Boys’ had a love child, but it goes much deeper.

“The Venture Bros” garnered a dedicated cult following due to its unique blend of humor, nostalgia, and layered storytelling. The series predominantly concentrates on the Venture family, which consists of Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture, his two sons, Hank and Dean, and their bodyguard, Brock Samson. Dr. Venture is a failed yet pompous super-scientist who inherited his father’s scientific legacy but continuously struggles to live up to his father’s success. Hank and Dean are twin brothers who are often in danger due to their father’s misguided experiments. Brock Samson, the family’s tough and skilled bodyguard, is a former secret agent with the Office of Secret Intelligence (OSI). He is tasked with protecting the Ventures from various villains and dangerous situations. The Venture family encounters many eccentric characters throughout the series, including other superheroes, supervillains, and secret organizations. It’s one of the wildest rides you can take — and you don’t even have to leave the house!

Throughout the series, the innovative team behind the ground-breaking series never failed to push the creative limits with intricate continuity and rich character development. In short, there was nothing quite like on television. With the release of ‘The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series,’ fans can experience the magic once more and binge until their hearts are content.

What’s In The Box? — ‘The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series’ features 14 discs (2 seasons per disc) cradled in the overlapping plastic trays in a sturdy DVD case. The case resides inside a cardboard slipcover that evokes the series’s retro feel and art style. The case interior also contains a small insert detailing the episodes and contents of each season. The discs have all 82 episodes, 4 specials, and a boatload of bonus features amassed from previous releases, which includes commentaries from Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, featurettes, deleted scenes, and more. While all the bonus features have been included in the previous editions, having them all in one spot is a huge win. Note: While no digital copy is included in the DVD set, the complete series is also available to purchase separately. Retailing for around $130, this box set is jam-packed with action and adventure. Most importantly, it is the perfect collector’s piece for show fans and a stellar jumping-off point for those who want their minds blown.

What’s Next? After an abrupt cancellation in 2020, Adult Swim had left a massive hole in the hearts of its dedicated fan base with plenty of loose ends to tie up. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel! Warner Bros. has announced the release ‘Of the Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart,’ a fitting feature-length finale for the beloved animated series, in the Summer of 2023. Returning to reprise their roles from the iconic series roles are James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture and Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. Kudos to the powers who greenlit the project to give the series and characters we fell in love with two decades ago a fitting sendoff!

So, mark your calendar! — ‘The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart’ will be available to purchase Digitally on July 21st, 2023, and on Blu-ray Disc on July 25th, 2023. — Get the details here!