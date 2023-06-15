‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ Returns To Theaters In July In Celebration of 40th Anniversary!

It’s time to hit the road with the Griswolds once again, as Fathom’s Big Screen Classics roll on with a pair of special screenings of the fan-favorite comedy “National Lampoon’s Vacation”—returning to theaters nationwide on Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 19 in honor of its 40th Anniversary.

Each Fathom screening features an exclusive introduction by noted film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, discussing the enduring appeal and influence of the side-splitting road trip epic widely hailed as one of the finest comedies of all time.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

“Vacation” stars comedy icon Chevy Chase in the debut of his signature role as Clark Griswold, the ultimate family man who is determined to take his clan on the road trip of a lifetime from Chicago to California’s theme park, Walley World. But what was supposed to be a perfectly planned getaway quickly takes a detour through Murphy’s Law, as the Griswold gang must overcome vandals, car wrecks, and even the LAPD SWAT Team to make it to their destination in one piece. “Vacation” is directed by John Landis with a script by John Hughes, and stars Beverly D’Angelo, Anthony Michael Hall, and Dana Barron, with appearances by John Candy, Christie Brinkley, Randy Quaid, and Eugene Levy.