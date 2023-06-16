Legendary Rockers TENACIOUS D Reveal First Glimpse of ‘The Tenacious D Coloring Book’

Tenacious D – the greatest band in the world, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – are proud to announce the creation of The Tenacious D Coloring Book. The coloring book, set for release on September 5th, is published by Fantoons. Click to pre-order the amazing TENACIOUS D Coloring Book.

Filled with 80 pages of art that quite honestly deserves to be in a museum, the coloring book celebrates the epic world of all things Tenacious D. Each page contains a different original illustration of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest duo, showcasing the band’s legendary live performances, iconic album covers, and more. The book is a must-have for long-time and newer fans as they grab their colored pencils, turn up Tenacious D’s flawless discography, and rock out while unleashing their creative side. Catch a glimpse of the magic below!

Award-winning Los Angeles animation studio Fantoons has published critically acclaimed illustrated books with Rush, Iron Maiden, Johnny Ramone, Motörhead, and many more! The studio will be at San Diego Comic-Con to unveil the Tenacious D coloring book to the world. “For this collaboration, the entire studio worked their butts off to create the ultimate coloring buffet for D-fans,” says David Calcano, Fantoons co-founder and creative director.

Tenacious D will be the special guest at this year’s Video Game Awards, happening on June 25th at the Hollywood Bowl, where they will, indeed, be performing their new song ‘Video Games.’ The duo are currently concluding a run of sold out shows around the world, and will soon embark on the recently-announced North American expansion to the Spicy Meatball Tour. A list of the band’s tour dates are below.

Tenacious D Tour Dates:

6/16/23 London, England @ O2 Arena

6/18/23 Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival

9/6/23 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/7/23 Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater

9/9/23 Indianapolis, IN @ All IN Music Festival

9/11/23 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

9/13/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/14/23 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/15/23 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

