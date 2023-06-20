BRUCE LEE Classic ‘Enter the Dragon’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release In August!

As part of the year-long centennial celebration for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio, the iconic martial arts film Enter the Dragon will be available for purchase on 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital this August.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its 1973 release, on August 8 Enter the Dragon will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. Enter the Dragon is considered one of the most influential action films of all time and is credited with bringing interest in the Asian martial arts genre to mainstream Western cinema.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc includes both the theatrical version of the film and the Special Edition of the film which features three additional minutes of footage.

Directed by Robert Clouse, Enter the Dragon stars Bruce Lee in his final completed film role. Lee is widely regarded as one of the most influential martial artists of all time and was a pop culture icon of the 20th century. In addition to Lee, the film also stars John Saxon, Ahna Capri, Bob Wall, Shih Kein, and introduces Jim Kelly. It was written by Michael Allin and produced by Fred Weintraub, Paul Heller, and Raymond Chow with a score by honorary Academy Award recipient Lalo Schifrin.

In 2004, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” In 1999, Bruce Lee was listed in Time magazine’s “100 most influential people of the century.”

Enter the Dragon will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version of the feature film in 4K with HDR, the Special Edition version of the film in 4K with HDR, and a Digital download of both versions of the film. Fans can also own Enter the Dragon in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on August 8.



Enter the Dragon Ultra HD Blu-ray disc and Digital the following previously released special features:

Introduction by Linda Lee Cadwell

Commentary by Paul Heller and Michael Allin

About the Film: Bruce Lee explodes onto the screen in the film that rocketed him to international superstardom, Enter The Dragon. Lee plays a martial arts expert determined to take down the ruthless gang leader, Han, who was responsible for the death of his sister. Recruited by an intelligence agency, he poses a student and attends a tournament at a remote island fortress. His goal is to gather evidence that will prove Han’s involvement with drug trafficking and prostitution. With one man focused on crime and the other bent on revenge, the two engage in the now-classic fight-to-the-death finish. They both enter a mirrored maze and deadly battle. Only one will exit.