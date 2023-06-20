ERIC CHURCH To Serve As 2023 Artist-In-Residence at The Country Music Hall Of Fame® and Museum

In recognition of his standing as one of country music’s most innovative talents, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has invited 10-time Grammy nominee Eric Church to be its 18th artist-in-residence.

The museum’s annual artist-in-residence series spotlights an artist with an exemplary body of work and asks the featured artist to create one-of-a-kind performances over multiple evenings. The museum offers its intimate CMA Theater as a blank canvas, with the understanding that the artist will curate shows that inspire appreciation for their talents and vision – often incorporating different themes and special guests.

Church will produce and perform two shows, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets to each performance range from $75 to $500 (plus ticketing fees) with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit museum’s educational mission. Museum members and Eric Church’s “Church Choir” fan club will have access to a special presale this Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Tickets to both shows will be available to the public this Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m., on the museum’s website. Sales are limited to four tickets per transaction on a first-come, first-served basis and are non-refundable.

Church joins a prestigious group of past participants that includes 10 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Cowboy Jack Clement opened the series in 2003, and other past honorees include (in chronological order) Earl Scruggs, Tom T. Hall, Guy Clark, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Douglas, Vince Gill, Buddy Miller, Connie Smith, Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs, Alan Jackson, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, Marty Stuart and John Prine.

“Throughout his career, Eric has constantly stretched boundaries with his music and challenged long-standing conventions in his recordings and his live performances,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Our artist-in-residence series offers him the freedom to showcase his ever-evolving creative vision. We’re grateful to him for volunteering his time and fierce individualism to the series, which benefits the museum and its nonprofit mission.”

“As a student of the rich history of country music’s most prolific artists, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is a shrine of reverence for this songwriter’s heart,” shared Church. “I’m honored and humbled to be included in such esteemed company.”

Cultivating a sound and approach uniquely his own, Church has held tight to his artistic identity throughout his more than two decades in Nashville, earning a devoted audience and amassing an impressive list of accolades, including 10 Billboard #1 country radio hits and multiple gold, platinum and multi-platinum-certified albums. With songwriting always at the center of his career, Church has written or co-written almost all of the songs he has recorded and released. He continues to fill sold-out venues with his raucous live show, and he challenges his own musical approach with every new level of success he achieves.

In addition to serving as 2023 artist-in-residence, Church will also be the subject of a new exhibition at the museum exploring the life and career of the CMA Entertainer of the Year winner. Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, presented by Gibson, opens July 13 and will chronicle Church’s unique path to stardom, from his early years playing late-night gigs in bars and writing songs in Nashville to his prominence as one of country music’s most authentic voices and revered rule-breakers. The exhibit is included with museum admission and will run until June 2024.

The artist-in-residence announcement comes ahead of the kickoff of Church’s The Outsiders Revival Tour this Thursday, June 22. The first fully outdoor tour of his career will feature a rotating lineup of emerging artists across varying dates, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.

For more information, visit www.ericchurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

* denotes festival dates

June 22 – Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Elle King

June 23 – Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 – Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 29 – Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 – Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium – Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 – Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 6 – Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 7 – Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center – Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 – St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 21* – Cheyenne, Wyo. / Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena – Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 23* – Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fairgrounds – North Dakota State Fair

July 27 – Rogers, Ark. / Walmart AMP – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 28 – Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 – Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 – Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 – Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live – Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center – Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 – Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Cody Jinks

Aug. 13* – Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds – Iowa State Fair

Aug. 17 – Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 18 – Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 – Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 24 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. / Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay Strays

Aug. 25 – Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center – Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 – Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 – George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 10 – George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater – Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 – Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 24 – Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 – West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 – Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7* – Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway – Country Thunder Bristol

Oct. 15* – Sacramento, Calif. / Discovery Park – GoldenSky Festival

About Eric Church

Eric Church’s most recent critically acclaimed and chart-topping project, his Heart & Soul triple album, is available everywhere now. Featuring the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day while sequestered in rural North Carolina, the trio features his latest Gold-certified No. 1 “Hell of a View” and recent Top 5 hit “Heart On Fire” as well as his latest single, “Doing Life With Me,” climbing the charts at Country radio now.

Just as unique as Church’s approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road, with his upcoming The Outsiders Revival Tour bringing a rotating lineup of emerging artists along for the first fully outdoor tour of his career. His prior outing, the 55-city The Gather Again Tour, offered fans an in-the-round show and earned the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour. Church also performed one-of-a-kind headlining stadium shows at Milwaukee’s American Family Field and Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium in 2022 and performed the National Anthem with R&B star Jazmine Sullivan ahead of Super Bowl LV in 2021. During 2019’s Double Down Tour, he played back-to-back nights of two unique shows in each market sans opening act, giving every city’s fans six-plus hours of his iconic music. The tour also featured a massive stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where he broke the venue’s concert attendance record with more than 56,000 fans in attendance and became the first artist to sell out the venue with a solo lineup.

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fan base around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His previous project, the Gold-certified Desperate Man, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category). Prior releases include the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me (“How ’Bout You,” “Guys Like Me”), Carolina (“Smoke a Little Smoke,” “Love Your Love the Most”) and Mr. Misunderstood (“Record Year,” “Round Here Buzz”), the Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders (“Like a Wrecking Ball,” “Talladega”) and the 3x Platinum-certified Chief (“Springsteen,” “Drink In My Hand”), as well as 30 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs.

About the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibitions, publications, digital media and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. The museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is among the most-visited history museums in the U.S. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported in part by Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission and Tennessee Arts Commission. More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.