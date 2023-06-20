“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” Will Return For Third Season On Adult Swim

Adult Swim will premiere a third season of the acclaimed series “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” it was announced today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, and the winner of five Emmy Awards including “Outstanding Animated Program,” the third season is currently in production with visionary creator Genndy Tartakovsky returning to helm the thrilling, action-packed series.

Combining artistry, emotion and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons of the series followed a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they ostensibly become each other’s only hope of survival until a final standoff becomes fatal.

The second season of “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” reached nearly 4 million viewers on Adult Swim last year, ranking as a top 10 animated series on cable in P18-49 and among the top 5 most watched Adult Swim original series on linear. On Max, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” is the 6th most popular Adult Swim series since the platform launched domestically. Outside of the US, the series is the 2nd most popular Adult Swim series since launch.

“It’s happening!! ‘Primal’ has become a contagious disease that I don’t ever want to cure. Every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control. Prepare yourselves ‘Primal’ fans for Season 3 is coming!!!” declared Tartakovsky.

“Most shows would have a hard time continuing after the main character is killed off, but this isn’t most shows. Leave it to Genndy and team to keep us all in suspense as ‘Primal’ continues its adventure,” added Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said: “When Genndy says he is not finished with ‘Primal,’ our only job is to do everything possible to support that vision and give him the opportunity to tell more incredible and imaginative stories. I can’t wait to see where he takes us next.”

Celebrated for his expansive body of work on beloved animated series including “Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack,” “Star Wars: Clone Wars,” and “Sym-Bionic Titan,” Tartakovsky’s newest series “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” is currently airing on Adult Swim, next day on Max.

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” is created by Genndy Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “Samurai Jack”) and music composition from Tyler Bates (“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Samurai Jack”) and Joanne Higginbottom (“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” “Samurai Jack”), and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (“Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” “Big City Greens,” “Samurai Jack”).