TINA FEY and AMY POEHLER Announce New Dates For ‘Restless Leg Tour’

After the incredible success of their first live sold out tour this Spring, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey announced their Restless Leg Tour will continue. The comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni will first stop in Cleveland, OH followed by Denver, CO, Austin, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Philadelphia, PA and Portland, OR.

TICKETS: Presales begin Wednesday, June 21 at 10 AM local time, including an artist presale with code RESTLESS. General on-sale begins Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time on tinaamytour.com.

Limited VIP merchandise bundled tickets will be available at each show.

For more information, fans can head to tinaamytour.com and follow @tinaamytour on Instagram.

AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:

Thur Sept 21 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sun Oct. 1 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Thur Oct 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Fri Nov 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre*

Sat Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre*

Thur Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Jan 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

*not a Live Nation tour date

About Tina Fey:

TINA FEY is an award-winning writer, actress, author and producer, known for creating and starring as ‘Liz Lemon’ in 30 Rock. 30 Rock holds the record for the most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series (22), and received a total of 103 Emmy nominations and 16 wins over 7 seasons. Prior to creating 30 Rock, Fey completed nine seasons as head writer, cast member, and co- anchor of “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live. While at SNL, Fey also wrote the screenplay for the hit comedy film, Mean Girls, which Fey subsequently adapted for Broadway(12 Tony Award nominations) and again as a new musical feature film, now in pre-production for Paramount.

On film, Fey starred with Amy Poehler in Baby Mama and Sisters, with Steve Carell in Date Night, as lead voice in Pixar’s Oscar winning animated feature film Soul, and co-stars in Kenneth Branagh’s “A Haunting in Venice.” Fey also co-created, with Robert Carlock, the Emmy nominated hit Netflix original comedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson. Fey Executive Produced the Netflix animated series, Mulligan, as well as Girls5eva from creator Meredith Scardino, which wrapped production on Season 3 for Netflix. Fey’s memoir, Bossypants, topped the New York Times best seller list and remained for 39 consecutive weeks, and went on to sell over 5 million copies in the US thus far.

About Amy Poehler:

AMY POEHLER is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents, with credits including actress, writer, executive producer, and bestselling author. Poehler, perhaps best known for her starring role on the Emmy-nominated NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation, can currently be seen as co-host alongside Maya Rudolph in the second season of Peacock’s Baking It, where she also serves as executive producer. Other recent projects include serving as executive producer and narrator of Peacock’s unscripted series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, co-creator, executive producer, and the lead voice of FOX’s animated series Duncanville, executive producer of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series Russian Doll, Amazon’s Harlem and Adult Swim’s Three Busy Debras. On March 4, 2022, Poehler made her documentary directorial debut with Amazon’s Emmy-winning documentary Lucy & Desi, where she also executive produced alongside Imagine Documentaries & White Horse Pictures. She recently starred and directed in Netflix’s Moxie and appeared as co-host (alongside Nick Offerman) and executive producer of the hit crafting competition series Making It. She has several additional projects in development as part of her successful production company Paper Kite Productions, including the upcoming First Time Female Director, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, thriller-drama The Mother-In-Law, and the Netflix animated feature Steps.